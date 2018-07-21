from the Gasping-for-air dept.
FAA orders checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 planes for possible switch failures:
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued a directive to operators of all Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 series airplanes to conduct inspections to address possible failures of cabin altitude pressure switches.
The directive requires operators to conduct repetitive tests of the switches and replace them if needed. The directive covers 2,502 U.S.-registered airplanes and 9,315 airplanes worldwide.
It was prompted after an operator reported in September that both pressure switches failed the on-wing functional test on three different 737 models.
The FAA said failure of the switches could result in the cabin altitude warning system not activating if the cabin altitude exceeds 10,000 feet (3,050 m), at which point oxygen levels could become dangerously low.
Airplane cabins are pressurized to the equivalent of not more than 8,000 feet (2438 m).
[...] Due to the importance of functions provided by the switch, the FAA in 2012 mandated all Boeing 737 airplanes utilize two switches to provide redundancy in case of one switch's failure.
The directive covers all versions of the 737 jetliners, including the MAX, but is unrelated to any issues related to the MAX's return to service last November.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday July 19, @02:26PM
Even for something that was not life safety critical, they did redundancy without being told to, and to prevent common mode failures used different designs for the primary and backup.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @02:41PM
i think what we have learned so far is that anything will and can break. even islands where bikinis grow on trees...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @03:00PM
Secure your own oxygen mask before assisting others.