from the pwned dept.
For years, a backdoor in popular KiwiSDR product gave root to project developer:
KiwiSDR is hardware that uses a software-defined radio to monitor transmissions in a local area and stream them over the Internet. A largely hobbyist base of users does all kinds of cool things with the playing-card-sized devices. For instance, a user in Manhattan could connect one to the Internet so that people in Madrid, Spain, or Sydney, Australia, could listen to AM radio broadcasts, CB radio conversations, or even watch lightning storms in Manhattan.
On Wednesday, users learned that for years, their devices had been equipped with a backdoor that allowed the KiwiSDR creator—and possibly others—to log in to the devices with administrative system rights. The remote admin could then make configuration changes and access data not just for the KiwiSDR but in many cases to the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone Black, or other computing devices the SDR hardware is connected to.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by weilawei on Monday July 19, @04:56PM (4 children)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday July 19, @05:16PM (1 child)
Thank you. That's been my view of much of the spying / monitoring / "phone home" / "telemetry" - much of it is some sicko voyeur somewhere.
I'll give that as an engineer / product developer, I'd love to know more about how / where / why / what is being done with my product, because I like "agile" iterative development, improving, refining. But I could never put "backdoors" or any kind of spying in something and feel okay about it. I'm more apt to offer people beta tester status, and some kind of reward, but it'd all be open negotiation.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 19, @06:05PM
By now it must be possible to send back an "executable" through the telemetry
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday July 19, @05:38PM
This is why my camera-equipped PC got a piece of black electrical tape over the camera the day I set it up. Even if all the software were Open Source, nobody has time and skills to audit all that. The community takes time to find it. For pennies, I can have the piece of mind that at least my junk won't show up on the web. It's too bad other data paths aren't so easy to secure.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 19, @05:49PM
I know for a fact that our desk phones at a particular company I worked for were capable of undetectable audio monitoring of any room they were in: no lights, no clicks, doesn't matter if the phone is in use or not.
I also openly discussed that fact and other things you wouldn't say to the CEOs face in public, not to piss him off, but because A) they don't really have the wetware bandwidth to listen to every hour of noise in every mid level engineer's office, and B) anything they did hear they couldn't openly acknowledge hearing without acknowledging that they are listening to their employees covertly. Whether it's legal or not, that would be really bad for morale.
They never acknowledged hearing anything that was said, if they ever did my response would have included the prepared phrase: "well, I'm honored that you think me worthy of listening to like that."
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @05:01PM (1 child)
He's breaking all sorts of laws here. According to industry websites, his lawyers have already told him to shut up and not talk to anyone.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 19, @05:27PM
Yeah, re-transmitting a signal might be one of them.
With all this spying going on, I have to wonder how many "National Security Letters" went out.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 19, @05:11PM (2 children)
Just like Apple and Microsoft then, right?
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 19, @05:52PM
Don't forget Google home and Amazon Alexa: eavesdropping and piping the audio to the cloud for AI speech recognition is the primary feature of the product.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @05:54PM
They're smart enough to get you to click on an EULA first.