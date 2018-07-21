Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Say Hi to Microsoft's Own Linux: CBL-Mariner

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 19, @07:21PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the refrigeration-in-hecking-blazes-tarnation dept.
OS

DannyB writes:

Say hi to Microsoft's own Linux: CBL-Mariner

Microsoft has its own Linux distribution and, yes, you can download, install and run it. In fact, you may want to do just that.

Ok, so it's not named MS-Linux or Lindows, but Microsoft now has its very own, honest-to-goodness general-purpose Linux distribution: Common Base Linux, (CBL)-Mariner. And, just like any Linux distro, you can download it and run it yourself. Amazing isn't it? Why the next thing you know Microsoft will let you run Windows applications on Linux! Oh, wait it has!

[...] Microsoft didn't make a big fuss about releasing CBL-Mariner. It quietly released the code on GitHub and anyone can use it. Indeed, Juan Manuel Rey, a Microsoft Senior Program Manager for Azure VMware, recently published a guide on how to build an ISO CBL-Mariner image. Before this, if you were a Linux expert, with a spot of work you could run it, but now, thanks to Rey, anyone with a bit of Linux skill can do it.

CBL-Mariner is not a Linux desktop. Like Azure Sphere, Microsoft's first specialized Linux distro, which is used for securing edge computing services, it's a server-side Linux.

This Microsoft-branded Linux is an internal Linux distribution. It's meant for Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and edge products and services. Its main job is to provide a consistent Linux platform for these devices and services. Just like Fedora is to Red Hat, it keeps Microsoft on Linux's cutting edge.

Is this the year of the Linux desktop?

Original Submission


«  For Years, a Backdoor in Popular KiwiSDR Product Gave Root to Project Developer
Say Hi to Microsoft's Own Linux: CBL-Mariner | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @07:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @07:30PM (#1157989)

    systemd -and- telemetry

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @07:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @07:33PM (#1157990)

    The more M$ pushes *nix, the more it's going to infect and pollute the search engines when you're looking for something linux related. It's really going to suck, I'm just forewarning you.

    https://i.redd.it/3lb3of36fqg61.jpg [i.redd.it]

(1)