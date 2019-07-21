from the Glo-with-the-Flo dept.
Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion:
July 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Any deal talks don't appear to include GlobalFoundries directly, as a spokesperson for the company told the Journal it was not in discussions with Intel, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3yXFQLU)
Talks come as a semiconductor shortage is hobbling industries around the globe. A deal could help Intel ramp up production of chips at a time demand is at its peak and the company is looking to start producing chips for car makers that have struggled to keep operations running due to severe shortages.
Intel, one of the last companies in the semiconductor industry that both designs and manufactures its own chips, said earlier this year it would expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity by spending as much as $20 billion to invest in factories in the U.S.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday July 20, @09:16AM (1 child)
So will this put AMD out of business?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday July 20, @09:27AM
No. Intel and AMD will happily exchange money, licenses, etc. Intel might even be compelled to do so to keep regulators at bay.
AMD is in deep with TSMC now. Zen 4 and later products are not expected to use a "12nm" I/O die from GlobalFoundries, instead moving to TSMC "6nm" (basically "7nm" but with a density improvement). AMD will still make older products at GlobalFoundries and possibly something interesting like a Monet APU [videocardz.com].
AMD has a relationship with Samsung [soylentnews.org] and could also make chips on their fabs [notebookcheck.net] if needed, though the decisions have to be made years in advance. Samsung's "3nm" node using gate-all-around transistors would be a good place to start.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]