Blue Origin set for historic first human flight of its New Shepard system:
Officials with the rocket company Blue Origin said they remain on track for their first human spaceflight on Tuesday, which will carry founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers on a suborbital hop 100 km above West Texas.
Steve Lanias, the lead flight director for the mission, said during a call with reporters that engineers completed a "Flight Readiness Review" for the launch over the weekend and found the New Shepard rocket and capsule to be in perfect condition. Weather, too, looks reasonable with any early morning storms expected to pass before the anticipated liftoff time of 8 am CT (13:00 UTC).
Bezos and the other three passengers—his brother, Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and a paying customer from the Netherlands named Oliver Daemen—underwent about 14 hours of training this weekend across two days. Their flight will be entirely autonomous. After launch the capsule will separate from the rocket, and the passengers will have about three minutes of weightlessness before they must strap back into their seats for the return to Earth. Upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere the passengers will experience about 5 Gs as gravity exerts itself on the returning vehicle.
[...] For Tuesday's flight, the company will provide a webcast, which is expected to begin about 90 minutes before the anticipated liftoff time. So the webcast should go live at 6:30 am local time in Texas, or about 11:30 UTC.
The webcast is scheduled to be available on YouTube: New Shepard First Human Flight.
NB: Virgin Galactic's flight on 2021-05-11[*] reached an altitude of 50 miles (80 km) which is the altitude at which NASA issues pilot's wings. Many noted the flight failed to reach the Kármán line boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space which is defined to be 100 km (62 miles). New Shepard's flight is scheduled to reach the Kármán line.
[*] SoylentNews coverage of Virgin Galactic's flight.
Related Stories
[2021-07-11 16:18:14 UTC; UPDATE 2]
Launch, separation from carrier plane, self-powered rocket flight, re-entry, and landing were all successful. Official video stream had several drop-outs. There are sure to be on-ship recordings that will be edited and uploaded for later viewing.
Congratulations to all involved for a safe and successful flight!
[2021-07-11 11:07:52 UTC; UPDATE 1]
The launch has been delayed ~1.5 hours "Due to prior weather".
7:30am PT | 8:30am MT | 10:30am ET | 3:30pm BST
Otherwise known as: 2021-07-11 @ 1430 UTC
Launch is still to be live-streamed on YouTube.
Original story follows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 20, @07:03AM
Good luck and safe journey to Bezos and crew.