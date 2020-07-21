Stories
Astronauts on International Space Station are Growing Chile Peppers in a First for NASA

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 21, @03:03AM
from the A-hua! dept.
TheMightyChickadee writes:

Astronauts on International Space Station are growing chile peppers in a first for NASA:

The astronauts are growing red and green chile peppers in space for what will be "one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbital lab," NASA said.

Hatch chile pepper seeds arrived at the station



n in June aboard a SpaceX commercial resupply services mission.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a flight engineer who helped grow "Outredgeous" red romaine lettuce in space in 2016, initiated the experiment by inserting 48 seeds into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) on July 12.

A team with Kennedy Space Center's Exploration Research and Technology programs planted those seeds in a device called a science carrier, which slots into the APH, one of the three plant growth chambers on the orbiting laboratory where the astronauts raise crops.

[...] Researchers spent two years evaluating more than two dozen pepper varieties and eventually landed on the NuMex "Española Improved" pepper, a hybrid Hatch pepper from New Mexico.

While astronauts have previously harvested veggies such as lettuce and radishes, this experiment could give astronauts something to satisfy their menu fatigue.

Romeyn said crew members may prefer spicy or seasoned foods because they can temporarily lose their sense of taste or smell after living in microgravity.

The peppers should be ready for harvest in about three and a half months. After eating some of them, the crew plans to send the rest to Earth for analysis.

Also at USA Today.

[Ed note] Apparently there are several variations on the spelling of chilli:

The chili pepper (also chile, chile pepper, chilli pepper, or chilli), from Nahuatl chīlli [...], is the berry-fruit of plants from the genus Capsicum which are members of the nightshade family, Solanaceae.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:07AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:07AM (#1158597)

    Fire on the ISS burned the tongues of several astronauts.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 21, @03:40AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 21, @03:40AM (#1158614) Journal

      Don't forget the "ring of fire" consequences. If the zero-g conditions don't affect the typical guts reaction on Earth, they may end experimenting with a messy form of personal reactive propulsion.

      
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 21, @03:08AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday July 21, @03:08AM (#1158598)

    "Hey a salad! These cherry tomatoes look a little unusual, though."
    "Yes ... they're a different type. But definitely tomatoes, not hot peppers grown in zero-g so they turned out spherical. That would just be weird, I don't even know why I suggested that."

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 21, @03:36AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 21, @03:36AM (#1158612) Homepage Journal

      FWIW, chiles aren't generally very hot. We could get into a discussion about which peppers are hot, and find ourselves sitting between habaneros and hell - but chiles are pretty mild.

      The angle I don't see explored here is, peppers are rich in vitamin C. That should come in handy for space travelers.

      
      Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:17AM (#1158600)

    Can they handle the chilli pepper burnt diarhea?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:29AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 21, @03:29AM (#1158608)

    Let's see the Chinese manage THAT.

