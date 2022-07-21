Stories
New Inorganic Material Discovered with Lowest Thermal Conductivity Ever Reported

posted by martyb on Thursday July 22, @04:07PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
New Inorganic Material Discovered With Lowest Thermal Conductivity Ever Reported:

A collaborative research team, led by the University of Liverpool, has discovered a new inorganic material with the lowest thermal conductivity ever reported.

[...] The research team, led by Professor Matt Rosseinsky at the University’s Department of Chemistry and Materials Innovation Factory and Dr. Jon Alaria at the University’s Department of Physics and Stephenson Institute for Renewable Energy, designed and synthesized the new material so that it combined two different arrangements of atoms that were each found to slow down the speed at which heat moves through the structure of a solid.

[...] Combining these mechanisms in a single material is difficult, because the researchers have to control exactly how the atoms are arranged within it. Intuitively, scientists would expect to get an average of the physical properties of the two components. By choosing favourable chemical interfaces between each of these different atomic arrangements, the team experimentally synthesized a material that combines them both (represented as the yellow and blue slabs in the image).

This new material, with two combined arrangements, has a much lower thermal conductivity than either of the parent materials with just one arrangement. This unexpected result shows the synergic effect of the chemical control of atomic locations in the structure, and is the reason why the properties of the whole structure are superior to those of the two individual parts.

If we take the thermal conductivity of steel as 1, then a titanium bar is 0.1, water and a construction brick is 0.01, the new material is 0.001 and air is 0.0005.

Journal Reference:
Quinn D. Gibson, Tianqi Zhao, Luke M. Daniels, et al. Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abh1619)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:18PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:18PM (#1159142)

    >> If we take the thermal conductivity of steel as 1, then a titanium bar is 0.1, water and a construction brick is 0.01, the new material is 0.001 and air is 0.0005.

    Seems to me that this "air" stuff is lower... and where do aerogels fit on the list? Looks like what we have here is another science journalist fail.

    • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:24PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:24PM (#1159146)

      Wow, you're really fuckin' smart, man. I can hardly wait for all the other 3 or 4 or so non-comments to pour in!

      • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:26PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:26PM (#1159147)

        I think your mother's calling you for lunch... time to leave the basement for a few minutes.

      • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:33PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:33PM (#1159149)

        3 or 4? Sad times when that's all the enthusiasm we can muster from the ACs.

  • (Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday July 22, @04:43PM (2 children)

    by ElizabethGreene (6748) on Thursday July 22, @04:43PM (#1159152)

    From TFAbstract...

    ... different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2

    This is a fun one; With very dedicated effort you can make it yourself out of Pepto Bismol, Selsun Blue shampoo, and household bleach.

    • (Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday July 22, @04:47PM

      by ElizabethGreene (6748) on Thursday July 22, @04:47PM (#1159157)

      -1 to me for not putting the <sub> tags in that. :(

      BiOCl, Bi2O2Se

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:52PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @04:52PM (#1159159)

      How exactly would you synthesize it?

      That's like saying that I can make VP racing fuel out of flushwater and the pile of shit I just dropped in my toilet.

