FAA revises criteria for commercial astronaut wings
The FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation issued an order July 20 describing its FAA Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program and the criteria for awarding them. The order represents the first formal update of the wings program since it was introduced in 2004.
According to the order, the FAA will award wings to commercial launch crew members who meet the requirements in federal regulations for crew qualifications and training, and fly on an FAA-licensed or permitted launch to an altitude of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers). The order also requires those crew members to have demonstrated “activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety.”
The last provision is new in the order.
[...] “The FAA has now changed the focus to recognize flight crew who demonstrate activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety, among other criteria.”
[...] The latest flights by SpaceShipTwo and Blue Origin’s New Shepard raised questions about who would be considered eligible for FAA commercial astronaut wings. The July 11 SpaceShipTwo flight carried four people in the cabin: Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, Moses and two other company employees. All four, according to the company, were either evaluating cabin hardware or conducting an experiment to demonstrate human-tended suborbital research, but not necessarily supporting public safety or human space flight safety.
The July 20 New Shepard flight carried four people: company founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen. None of them, though, operated the spacecraft, which was designed to be controlled from the ground, and thus would likely not meet the FAA criteria for commercial astronaut wings.
[...] However, the new order does allow the FAA to issue “honorary” wings to individuals who would not otherwise meet the criteria. Those wings would go to “individuals who demonstrated extraordinary contribution or beneficial service to the commercial human space flight industry,” the order states. “These individuals receiving an honorary award may not be required to satisfy all eligibility requirements.”
The wings do not carry any legal significance or other privileges.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @06:42PM
Bureaucrats pandering to billionaires, meanwhile millions continue to die of poverty on Earth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 22, @06:52PM
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/07/despite-tuesdays-fight-jeff-bezos-is-running-out-of-time-to-save-blue-origin/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 2) by iWantToKeepAnon on Thursday July 22, @07:39PM
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." -- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy