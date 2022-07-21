Robots might take our jobs, but maybe we need them to - Utah Business:
AI is no longer just the musings of sci-fi writers. AI is being implemented in automation technology to help with manual labor and other types of tasks. The technology is at a point where nearly every industry could implement it, and many already have. The question is no longer when will this technology exist, but what do we do now that it does?
[...] In 2019, 5,333 workers died on the job in America. The following year, Covid-19 changed the landscape of the workplace, bringing even higher levels of on-the-job risk to nearly every industry.
[...] According to OSHA, about 20 percent of workplace fatalities are in the construction industry. As automation technology advances, making it affordable for business owners to use is essential in order to protect laborers in the industry.
[...] Ben Wolff, CEO of Utah-based Sarcos Robotics, says, “there are significant labor shortages expected in almost every skilled labor industry over the next decade despite the increase in the availability of automation technologies. The US is expecting a 2.4 million worker shortage in manufacturing from 2018 through 2028, as well as a $1.6 trillion global labor productivity shortfall in the construction industry.”
Though a shifting labor market can be scary, human workers are not replaceable. Leading AI researcher, Andrew Ng, says, “despite all the hype and excitement about AI, it’s still extremely limited today relative to what human intelligence is.”
The good news for humans in the workplace is there will always be jobs that require some human support. Not only will there be plenty of manual labor jobs to go around for years to come, but robots will not be able to match human ingenuity anytime soon.
[...] Humans are unique in their creativity, and that creativity is not replaceable in the workplace. However, robots and automation machines will soon become invaluable as they support human workers in manual labor tasks, especially in dangerous environments.
According to Wolff: “Technologies that augment human workers performing manual labor, such as full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeletons, have the potential to significantly optimize productivity, reduce the likelihood of occupational injuries, equalize the workforce by enabling more diversity, and potentially extend the longevity of workers’ careers when performing skilled labor jobs.”
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday July 22, @11:50PM (3 children)
Yes, but the reason why everybody's worried is that most jobs don't require more than a tiny fraction of a person's intelligence.
Driving, cleaning, burger-flipping, report filing, brick-laying, law clerk... are all jobs that are ripe for automation because the AI are reaching the intelligence level required to do the job.
The safest jobs of course are those that require a lot more intelligence to perform or typical human creativty that's hard or impossible to mimic by a machine. For now...
(And no, before moderators jump me, I'm not saying a clerk or a construction worker is an idiot: I'm saying the job they do doesn't require them to apply their full mental abilities).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @12:16AM (1 child)
Judging by the latest trainees, who seem to think that interrupting their scrolling to dona few minutes of actual work is an imposition, it can't happen soon enough.
Seriously, fucking lazy. Some of us have a habit of checking the number of steps we do every day on our phones. One 24-year-old, in the months before he came to us on a government job experience grant, did less than 1,000 steps a day. That's what happens with coddled snowflakes allowed to sit on their asses at home because nobody wants to hire them, because doing nothing is not a job skill employers are looking for. And then they wonder why the world is So unfair.
Needless to say, they have no future except maybe in a "sheltered work environment." Seriously, how do you do less than 1,000 steps a day for months (years?) on end? I blame the parents.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @12:33AM
I'm living in a sheltered work environment (WFH) and still earning a six figure wage. What's your point?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday July 23, @12:29AM
Now that you put it that way, we may realize that AI was the next form of life on this planet. Before it had form and was without substance, it found a way to attract people to it who would develop tools that would make the bulk of the population less intelligent (through direct automation/obviation of job roles rather than assistance), attract people to it who would work on making it smarter, and 'emergently' evolve from free-market capitalist principles to replace humans: first in unskilled workplace roles, then in more skilled roles, then eventually as the dominant intelligence on Earth.
If you squint a little, you can see it following hard-science evolutionary principles of suitability for its environment, reproduction, and adaptation. Even without a 'will' to survive -- which I never read in any description of evolution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @12:05AM
Never heard of Utah being a technology hub.
