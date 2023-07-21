Scientists Have Created the First Genetically Engineered Marsupial:
Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have succeeded in creating the first genetically engineered marsupial. This study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, will contribute to deciphering the genetic background of unique characteristics observed only in marsupials.
[...] Since marsupials have unique characteristics, studying them requires developing a representative animal model. To date, the best option is the opossum, which is thought to be the ancestor of all marsupials. The first marsupial to have its entire genome sequenced, the opossum makes a good model animal because its size and breeding characteristics are similar to those of mice and rats.
Like other marsupials, the opossum has a variety of characteristics that are not found in other mammals. It develops without a functional placenta, and pups are born prematurely. Like humans, but not other non-marsupial mammals, it gets skin cancer simply by exposure to ultraviolet light. Also unlike other mammals, newborn opossum pups with spinal cord injuries have the ability to naturally heal themselves. Because of these unique characteristics, studying marsupial biology is gaining interest. However, it has been difficult to analyze their underlying genetics without established technology to genetically modify marsupials.
[...] Genome editing requires the systematic collection of fertilized eggs, as the solution for genome editing is injected into the fertilized eggs. Since opossums have a long estrus cycle and a strong sense of territoriality, it takes about a week for a couple to mate even if they live together, making it difficult to proceed with the experiment systematically. The research team administered a hormone used in mice and other laboratory animals to stimulate estrus in the females, and succeeded in significantly shortening the time required for mating.
Transplant of the embryo into a surrogate mother is required to generate a genome-edited fertilized egg. As is done in mice and rats, the researchers transferred the fertilized egg into the uterus of a fertile female opossum, and successfully obtained pups. This is the first case that embryo transfer technology has been established in marsupials.
Journal Reference:
Hiroshi Kiyonari. Targeted gene disruption in a marsupial, Monodelphis domestica, by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing, Current Biology (DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.06.056)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @02:38PM
The last thing the world needs is a genetically-engineered dropbear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @03:08PM (1 child)
I for one will refuse to purchase or consume GMO marsupials.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 23, @03:43PM
But I would have sex with one.