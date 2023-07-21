Stories
Judges Reject Viasat's Plea to Stop SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Launches

posted by martyb on Saturday July 24, @01:33AM
Freeman writes:

Judges reject Viasat's plea to stop SpaceX Starlink satellite launches:

SpaceX can keep launching broadband satellites despite a lawsuit filed by Viasat, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Viasat sued the Federal Communications Commission in May and asked judges for a stay that would halt SpaceX's ongoing launches of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that power Starlink Internet service. To get a stay, Viasat had to show that it is likely to win its lawsuit alleging that the FCC improperly approved the satellite launches.

A three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was not persuaded, saying in a short order that "Viasat has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review." The judges did grant a motion to expedite the appeal, however, so the case should move faster than normal.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 24, @01:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 24, @01:39AM (#1159503)

    Care to mention why viasat is opposing spacex starlink? Most of us likely never even heard of viasat.

