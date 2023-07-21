FTC Unanimously Backs New Policy Supporting Your Right to Repair Your Own Devices In The U.S.:
Following an executive order from U.S. President Biden, today the U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously to adopt a new a[sic policy designed to support the growing right to repair movement.
Passed in a 5-0 decision, the FTC’s new policy is designed to make it easier for consumers to fix their own devices and also pledges to step up investigations of companies suspected of having unlawful repair restrictions. That’s something the FTC admitted has not been an “enforcement priority for the Commission for a number of years.”
No new laws have been set in stone just yet, but the FTC’s new policy outlines five things it’s looking to improve going forward. The first is that the FTC will now prioritise investigations into unlawful repair restrictions covered under laws like the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Additionally, the FTC says it will urge the public to submit complaints and info about companies that are potentially violating relevant laws, while also keeping a closer eye on private litigation to help decide which companies may require further investigation.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday July 24, @11:14AM (3 children)
Read closely and you'll notice why the FTC supports this bill. In a nutshell, the bill demands that independent repair shops have to get access to information and spare parts to do that work. Nobody requires them to give it to you, even if you had the technical knowledge to do those repairs yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 24, @11:25AM
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday July 24, @11:31AM
The information part is all be moot anyway, of course, because you can pretty much guarantee that all the documentation is going to effectively be in the public domain as soon as some right minded-individual acquires the files and uploads them to suitable file-sharing sites, just as they do today - amazing how many internal repair manuals you can already find online using the usual suspects - but I fully expect that we'll see some "Hollywood accounting" style shenanigans as to precisely why there are no spare parts available outside vendor approved channels.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Saturday July 24, @11:31AM
It will work the same way people repair antique autos: fabricate the broken part yourself.
As to the FTC, I wonder if they contacted Google? I emailed fraud@ftc.gov a month or two ago complaining about how Google News doesn't work well (actually hardly at all) on Android with any other browser besides Chrome, the same evil that Microsoft pulled with Windows and IE in the '90s. They went after Microsoft until Bush (who historians call our twelfth worst president) was elected and let them off with less than a slap on the wrist.
I think they may have, as it's working a lot better in Firefox. Still looking for a different aggregator.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday July 24, @11:29AM (1 child)
to adopt a new a[sic [sic] policy
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday July 24, @11:33AM
