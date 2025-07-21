Paris-based Gourmey hopes ethical lab grown foie gras will overcome bans - EU Today:
The push to make foie gras, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, in a lab comes amid a push to find a sustainable, ethical alternative to meat raised for slaughter. Most foie gras is made by force-feeding ducks and geese through a tube to engorge their livers up to 10 times their normal sizes. The process can leave ducks too big to walk or breathe, according to animal activists.
[...] With growing opposition to foie gras because of animal cruelty concerns, Nicolas Morin-Forest, Gourmey’s co-founder and chief executive, said that producing the delicacy from cultivated cells was a way to preserve a centuries-old French culinary tradition.
[...] Gourmey engineers faux meat by taking cells out of a freshly laid duck egg and placing them into a cultivator. The cells are then fed with proteins, amino acids and sugar, similar to the nutrients a duck would get from a diet of oats, corn and grass. The cells are then harvested and transformed into foie gras in a process that uses significantly less land and water than traditional methods.
[...] Mr. Morin-Forest said that, on a technical level, foie gras was well suited to be grown in a lab precisely because of its delicate texture compared with other types of meat.
(Score: 2, Funny) by HammeredGlass on Monday July 26, @01:19AM
And if I can't taste that shared experience in my foie gras, I don't want it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @01:21AM
It's tough enough to get people to eat synthetic hamburger. Synthetic foie gras? Convincing THOSE snooty bunch?
Good fucking luck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @01:26AM
artificial hideous can't be much of an improvement over just plain unnatural hideous
I'll pass on the Frog Grass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @01:29AM (1 child)
Would you eat HUMAN meat grown in a lab? Controversial scientist Richard Dawkins suggests it could 'eradicate the taboo against cannibalism'
- Clean meat' products are made by harvesting stem cells from living livestock
- These stem cells are then cultured in laboratory vats for a number of weeks
- Dawkins asked whether the same thing could be done with human flesh
- He said it could be an 'interesting test case' for 'consequentialist morality'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @01:34AM
You are mixing up two issues - synthetic meat and cannibalism.
Let's take one step at a time, eh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @01:41AM
You thought the krauts with their nazi heritage is bad? The French is way way worse.
Ethical gourmet switched from foie gras to liverwurst long time ago.