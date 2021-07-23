The Moon Tricks Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature Into Thinking It's a Yellow Light:
Tesla recently announced that any Tesla user can subscribe to Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature for $99 to $199 per month, but it seems the new feature still comes with its fair share of kinks. Recently a Tesla driver took to Twitter to share an entertaining little problem with the system.
It turns out that the feature mistakes the full moon for a yellow light and slows down the vehicle. It should be noted that this is an extremely yellow and quite low moon.
Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD
— Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 26, @02:24PM (2 children)
That is just so very wrong. I buy my thingy, I expect to be able to use it, with all of it's features, without limit. I most certainly do not expect to pay someone $200/month to use my property as it is intended to be used.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:35PM
The alternative would be a 24000$ uptick in the sales price (calculated to a reasonable 10 years of usage). 200 is obviously cheaper than 24000, so more people will buy that. Nobody ever said that owning a Tesla made you either smart or better than the rest of humanity *eyeroll*.
Don't like it? The alternative makes less money for Tesla, so please kindly just go away, will ya?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:50PM
You're renting a half-finished product that is still in development. As much as we'd like to see our vehicles being immutable, we've allowed our politicians the leeway to create vehicles as a server as a viable businessplan, and the corporate world has taken to the intentional oversight with glee.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 26, @02:57PM
If position correctly, you could flash a red light at a Tesla and get it to a screeching halt.
The fun you could have with that...
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday July 26, @03:11PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday July 26, @03:38PM
Unless it's going by diameter, in which case it would appear very close.