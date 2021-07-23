Stories
The Moon Tricks Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature Into Thinking It's a Yellow Light

posted by martyb on Monday July 26, @02:15PM
News

upstart writes:

The Moon Tricks Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature Into Thinking It's a Yellow Light:

Tesla recently announced that any Tesla user can subscribe to Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature for $99 to $199 per month, but it seems the new feature still comes with its fair share of kinks. Recently a Tesla driver took to Twitter to share an entertaining little problem with the system.

It turns out that the feature mistakes the full moon for a yellow light and slows down the vehicle. It should be noted that this is an extremely yellow and quite low moon.

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD

— Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

Original Submission


  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 26, @02:24PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 26, @02:24PM (#1159999) Homepage Journal

    subscribe to Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature for $99 to $199 per month,

    That is just so very wrong. I buy my thingy, I expect to be able to use it, with all of it's features, without limit. I most certainly do not expect to pay someone $200/month to use my property as it is intended to be used.

    --
    Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:35PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:35PM (#1160005)

      The alternative would be a 24000$ uptick in the sales price (calculated to a reasonable 10 years of usage). 200 is obviously cheaper than 24000, so more people will buy that. Nobody ever said that owning a Tesla made you either smart or better than the rest of humanity *eyeroll*.

      Don't like it? The alternative makes less money for Tesla, so please kindly just go away, will ya?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @02:50PM (#1160008)

      You're renting a half-finished product that is still in development. As much as we'd like to see our vehicles being immutable, we've allowed our politicians the leeway to create vehicles as a server as a viable businessplan, and the corporate world has taken to the intentional oversight with glee.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 26, @02:57PM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Monday July 26, @02:57PM (#1160009)

    If position correctly, you could flash a red light at a Tesla and get it to a screeching halt.

    The fun you could have with that...

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday July 26, @03:11PM (1 child)

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Monday July 26, @03:11PM (#1160012) Homepage
    At what distance did the onboard cameras think the "traffic lights" were placed? It ought to conclude they're hundreds of thousands of kilometres away, so any slowing down really wouldn't need to be done any time soon anyway, even if they were traffic lights. Of course, knowing what the Tesla thinks is the size of the bulbs, and the power would they be dissipating, could be amusing too.
    --
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
