Editor's note: this in the 50,000th story submission to SoylentNews! Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this milestone!
England’s Covid unlocking is threat to world, say 1,200 scientists:
Boris Johnson’s plan to lift virtually all of England’s pandemic restrictions on Monday is a threat to the world and provides fertile ground for the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants, international experts say.
Britain’s position as a global transport hub would mean any new variant here would rapidly spread around the world, scientists and physicians warned at an emergency summit. They also expressed grave concerns about Downing Street’s plans.
Government advisers in New Zealand, Israel and Italy were among those who sounded alarm bells about the policy, while more than 1,200 scientists backed a letter to the Lancet journal warning the strategy could allow vaccine-resistant variants to develop.
[...] New coronavirus infections in the UK are at a six-month high, according to government figures, and the number of people in hospital and dying with Covid are at their highest level since March. Thursday’s data showed 3,786 people in hospital with Covid and another 63 virus-related deaths.
Downing Street, which has defended the lifting of all remaining legal restrictions on social gatherings in England on 19 July, is hoping the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people becoming seriously ill.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @05:08PM
Spreading influence just like they said Brexit would do. Take that libs!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @05:16PM
It's a small island. It shouldn't be too difficult to set up a naval blockade. Just bomb the runways to keep aircraft grounded, and shoot down anything that crosses the Channel. We can airdrop needed supplies since they can barely feed themselves
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @05:21PM
"lIsTeN tO tHe ExPeRtS" [dailymail.co.uk]
Positive cases are down over 20% in the last week [data.gov.uk] there's multiple reasons for that, a general explanation is people now accept the virus is endemic.