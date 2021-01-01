Stories
Tobacco Firm Philip Morris Calls for Ban on Cigarettes Within Decade

posted by martyb on Monday July 26, @07:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
The chief executive of tobacco business Philip Morris International has called on the UK government to ban cigarettes within a decade, in a move that would outlaw its own Marlboro brand.

Jacek Olczak said the company could “see the world without cigarettes … and actually, the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.” Cigarettes should be treated like petrol cars, the sale of which is due to be banned from 2030, he said.

Government action would end the confusion felt by smokers, some of whom still thought the “alternatives are worse than cigarettes”, Olczak told the Sunday Telegraph. “Give them a choice of smoke-free alternatives … with the right regulation and information it can happen 10 years from now in some countries. You can solve the problem once and forever.”

Philip Morris International (PMI) recently said it wanted half its turnover to come from non-smoking products as it morphs into a “healthcare and wellness company” with executive pay tied to its new mission to “unsmoke the world” by phasing out cigarettes.

Nonetheless the company has come under fire from anti-smoking campaigners who accused it of hypocrisy after it launched a £1bn takeover bid for Vectura, a British pharmacy company that makes asthma inhalers.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @07:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 26, @07:46PM (#1160128)

    Govern me harder, Daddy!

  • (Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Monday July 26, @07:59PM (1 child)

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Monday July 26, @07:59PM (#1160134)

    The question is how do they stand to profit from the elimination of cigarettes?

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Monday July 26, @08:08PM

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Monday July 26, @08:08PM (#1160139)

      The question is how do they stand to profit from the elimination of cigarettes?

      They stand to profit by staying in the “nicotine delivery system” business. They understand that butts are going the way of the buggy whip, and many governments will be outlawing smokes anyway. But “nicotine delivery systems” are not going anywhere.

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday July 26, @08:18PM

    by Subsentient (1111) on Monday July 26, @08:18PM (#1160142) Homepage Journal

    I'm surprised.
    Truth be told, they're planning to go all-in on vapes, which is smart. I switched a couple years back, immediately stopped hacking up mucus and breathed much easier. If how my body feels on vape vs cigarettes is any indicator, then vapes are *much* healthier than tobacco. I'd bet money that years from now, that will still be the scientific consensus.

    --
    “Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(1)