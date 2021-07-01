from the virtual-protection dept.
VPN servers seized by Ukrainian authorities weren’t encrypted:
Privacy-tools-seller Windscribe said it failed to encrypt company VPN servers that were recently confiscated by authorities in Ukraine, a lapse that made it possible for the authorities to impersonate Windscribe servers and capture and decrypt traffic passing through them.
The Ontario, Canada-based company said earlier this month that two servers hosted in Ukraine were seized as part of an investigation into activity that had occurred a year earlier. The servers, which ran the OpenVPN virtual private network software, were also configured to use a setting that was deprecated in 2018 after security research revealed vulnerabilities that could allow adversaries to decrypt data.
“On the disk of those two servers was an OpenVPN server certificate and its private key,” a Windscribe representative wrote in the July 8 post. “Although we have encrypted servers in high-sensitivity regions, the servers in question were running a legacy stack and were not encrypted. We are currently enacting our plan to address this.”
[...] By failing to follow standard industry practices, Windscribe largely negated [...] security guarantees. While the company attempted to play down the impact by laying out the requirements an attacker would have to satisfy to be successful, those conditions are precisely the ones VPNs are designed to protect against.
[...] It’s not clear how many active users the service has. The company’s Android app, however, lists more than 5 million installs, an indication that the user base is likely large.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 27, @06:07PM
Could this be the break needed for art industry experts to locate the missing laptop that's full of secrets on how to become a successful artist able to sell paintings for $500,000 a pop?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 27, @06:10PM
VPN servers in a fascist state, possibly relied on by journalists and human rights activists.
Ukraine is not a sensitive region?
I don't know enough expletives to use for these idiots. FFS, the United States and the UK are sensitive if you're a human rights activist, a journalist, or a whistleblower - Ukraine is not?
It's easier to believe that someone at Windscribe simply rolled over, and gave the keys to the Ukraine government. Seriously, it's hard to believe that any VPN server operator was THAT STUPID!
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 27, @06:38PM (2 children)
People looking to escape surveillance from their government, Google, the NSA and other sumbitches got shafted by the simgle point of failure they chose to entrust their entire traffic to? You don't say?
Gee, I didn't see that one coming...
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday July 27, @07:02PM (1 child)
As fun as that sounds, I'm pretty sure that Google isn't raiding other private datacenters to get ad targeting data.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 27, @07:10PM
You're correct: they raid the end user's device - right at the source.
What I meant was: you chose a VPN to escape a multitude of bad actors. But at the end of the day, you trust a single company (the VPN provider) not to be itself the bad actor - or in this case, incompetent.
On top of that, VPNs become incredibly attractive targets for repressive regimes and three-letter agencies, since they concentrate the traffic of so many suspicious people who choose to go through a VPN in the first place instead of passively letting themselves be put under surveillance with a regular internet access.
VPNs, in short, is damned if you do, damned if you don't.