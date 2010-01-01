Stories
Giant Goldfish Problem in US Lake Prompts Warning to Pet Owners

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 27, @08:41PM
Giant goldfish problem in US lake prompts warning to pet owners:

A city in the US state of Minnesota has urged residents not to release their unwanted pet fish into the wild after finding huge goldfish in a lake.

[...] A goldfish kept in a home aquarium typically grows to about 2in (5.1cm) in length.

But once they are established in public waters, wildlife officials say, goldfish can grow far larger and be difficult to remove - reproducing rapidly and dominating native species.

In its warning, the city of Burnsville advised pet owners to "please consider other options for finding them a new home".

Wildlife officials have been dealing with a similar problem in nearby Carver County, where 50,000 goldfish were removed from a creek in October last year.

The removal was part of a three-year plan to study and manage the species, which have caused problems across the US.

[...] Large goldfish have been found in the UK's wild waters as well. In 2010, a British teenager pulled a 5lb (2.2kg), 16in fish from a lake in Dorset.

Wikipedia entry for goldfish.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by amamandaa on Tuesday July 27, @08:45PM (1 child)

    by amamandaa (14957) on Tuesday July 27, @08:45PM (#1160456)

    "please consider other options for finding them a new home"

    Is it alright to volunteer to adopt pan sized fish? If I don't like them, Miss Kitty will.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 27, @08:49PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 27, @08:49PM (#1160460)

      Is mercury a problem with gold fish?

  • (Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Tuesday July 27, @08:49PM (1 child)

    by jimtheowl (5929) on Tuesday July 27, @08:49PM (#1160459)
    Just add some pirahnas to the water and let them reproduce to eat the goldfish.

    Problem solved 8).

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday July 27, @08:59PM

      by Tork (3914) on Tuesday July 27, @08:59PM (#1160462)
      If every fisherman and their worms were armed this wouldn't be a problem.
      --
      Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
