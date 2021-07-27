This comes straight from The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
United States Sells Unique Wu-Tang Clan Album Forfeited by Convicted Hedge Fund Manager Martin Shkreli
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Defendant Forfeited His Interest in the Album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” Following Conviction for Engaging in Securities Fraud Schemes
Proceeds from the Sale Will be Applied to Forfeiture Money Judgment Against Shkreli
Earlier today, the United States sold the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” (the “Album”) which had previously been ordered to be forfeited as a substitute asset in connection with the approximately $7.4 million forfeiture money judgment (Forfeiture Money Judgment) entered against Shkreli at his March 2018 sentencing. Proceeds from the sale of the Album will be applied to satisfy the outstanding balance owed on the Forfeiture Money Judgment. The contract of sale contains a confidentiality provision that protects information relating to the buyer and price.
I'm sure after this, Martin Shkreli will have learned his lesson.
“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself. With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis.
I'm sure they can let Martin Shkreli go free now.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday July 28, @12:23AM (1 child)
Perhaps one of the Sackler [npr.org] family?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @12:32AM
I'm surprised there's a confidentiality agreement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @12:32AM (1 child)
A man with priorities so far out of whack doesn't deserve such a fine album.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @12:48AM
Wu-Tang albums are aural-aids. Shkreli definitely deserved it. They should have sent the smirking, psychopathic shithead to Gitmo and played him the album full blast for the duration of his sentence. There's no cruel and unusual punishment in karma, .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @12:47AM (1 child)
How does this help fixing the clusterfuck that is American healthcare?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @12:51AM
Badakathcare is a right!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @01:09AM (1 child)
And why the hell would the record be worth so much money if they aren't good enough that they can't sell but one album?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @01:19AM
