Study Shows Why Beer Mats Do Not Fly In A Straight Line — University Of Bonn:
Anyone who has ever failed to throw a [circular] beer mat into a hat should take note: physicists at the University of Bonn have discovered why this task is so difficult. However, their study also suggests how to significantly increase accuracy and range.
[...] Physicists at the Helmholtz Institute of Radiation and Nuclear Physics and the Argelander Institute for Astronomy at the University of Bonn have now investigated this question. According to them, the behavior of the beer mat is inevitable, at least when employing the usual throwing technique: it unavoidably begins to drift off after 0.45 seconds at most. Playing cards go awry after just 0.24 seconds, CDs after 0.8 seconds.
The reason for this is the interaction between gravity, lift, and the conservation of angular momentum: the mat tips backwards shortly after being thrown due to gravity. This gives it an angle of attack, similar to a landing aircraft. This angle creates lift in the airflow. “However, the lifting force is not applied in the center of the mat, but rather in the front third,” explains PhD student Johann Ostmeyer, who came up with the idea for the study.
This would normally soon make the round cardboard flip over. And it actually does – but only if it is thrown in a rather unconventional manner. “A beer mat is usually rotated when thrown, similar to a frisbee,” says Ostmeyer’s colleague Christoph Schürmann from the Argelander Institute for Astronomy at the University of Bonn. “This turns it into a kind of spinning top.” This rotation stabilizes the flight and prevents flipping over. Instead, the lifting force causes the mat to drift off to the side – to the right, if it is rotated counterclockwise; otherwise to the left.
At the same time, it straightens up – so it is no longer parallel with the ground but instead stands upright in the air like a rotating wheel. In this position, the mat has a backspin – if it were to actually stand up like a wheel on the ground, it would thus travel back to its starting point. While in flight, it quickly loses height and falls to the ground. This process is characteristic of all flat, round objects.
The researchers actually constructed an automated beer-mat throwing machine and recorded flights with a high-speed camera. Now that is the scientific method at work!
Video (3m9s in German) on YouTube.
Journal Reference:
Johann Ostmeyer, Christoph Schürmann, Carsten Urbach. Beer mats… - The European Physical Journal Plus [open], The European Physical Journal Plus (DOI: 10.1140/epjp/s13360-021-01732-1)