America's largest retailer will cover 100% of college tuition for its workers:
New York (CNN Business) Walmart will pay for full college tuition and book costs at some schools for its US workers, the latest effort by the largest private employer in the country to sweeten its benefits as it seeks to attract and retain talent in a tight job market.
The program includes 10 academic partners ranging from the University of Arizona to Southern New Hampshire University. Participants must remain part-time or full-time employees at Walmart to be eligible.
The company said Tuesday that it will drop a previous $1 a day fee paid by Walmart and Sam's Club workers who want to earn a degree and also begin covering the costs of their books. Around 28,000 workers participate in the program, which Walmart began in 2018. Walmart has around 1.5 million workers.
Well, blow me down, knock me over with a feather.
"We feel that eliminating the dollar a day investment removes the financial barriers to enrollment, and it will increase access," Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart (WMT), said on a call with reporters Tuesday.
Walmart also said it was adding four new academic partners, bringing the total to 10, and offering more degree and certificate options in areas like business administration, supply chain and cybersecurity.
Walmart has incentive to expand the program. Employees who have participated in the program are twice as likely to get promoted and are retained at a "significantly higher rate" than other workers, Stomski said.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday July 28, @12:02PM
What's supposed to be time dependent about this? It's not like the policy is going to end any day now and we've all missed the opportunity. And if your ex-wife is a better source of news than we are, maybe you ought to bother her instead of us?
Fortunately, SN doesn't need your $. Other people are willing to step up.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday July 28, @12:07PM
In more enlightened times (post-WWII, pre-millennium) in the UK tertiary education used to be free for everyone who qualified. That meant university and technical college. I benefited from this, and did my parents. If it hadn't been for this, my family probably would never have lifted itself out of poverty. When my parents were students, not only was the education free, but you also got a maintenance grant towards food and accommodation.
