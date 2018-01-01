from the oh-good dept.
An AI-Based Lie Detector for Call Center Conversations:
Researchers in Germany have used machine learning to create an audio analysis system intended primarily to act as an AI-based lie detector for customers in audio communications with call center and support staff.
The system uses a specially-created dataset of audio recordings by 40 students and teachers during debates on contentious subjects, including the morality of the death penalty and tuition fees. The model was trained on an architecture that uses Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), and achieved a reported accuracy rate of 98%.
Though the stated intent of the work cites customer communications, the researchers concede that it effectively operates as a general purpose lie-detector:
[...] In the absence of a suitable publicly available dataset in the German language, the researchers – from Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences (HNU) – created their own source material. Fliers were posted at the university and at local schools, with 40 volunteers selected with a minimum age of 16. Volunteers were paid with a 10 euro Amazon voucher.
The sessions were conducted on a debate club model designed to polarize opinion and arouse strong responses around incendiary topics, effectively modeling the stress that can occur in problematic customer conversations on the phone.
Journal Reference:
Fabian Thaler, Stefan Faußer, Heiko Gewald. Put your money where your mouth is: Using AI voice analysis to detect whether spoken arguments reflect the speaker's true convictions, (DOI: https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.11175)[pdf]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @07:58PM (1 child)
So can the lie detectors detect that the makers of the lie detectors are not telling the truth when they claim that these things are accurate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @08:11PM
A video [frontiersin.org] lie detector could feasibly work. Audio only hasn't a chance, there's so many more possible reasons for nervousness, stress and voice modulation than lying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @08:11PM
so i suppose people that rely on lying to make money now need a monthy prescription to the latest trained dataset so they can practice fooling it?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday July 28, @08:19PM (1 child)
These will likely only work in one direction, so you won't know when the company told the call center drone to lie to you.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Wednesday July 28, @08:32PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lentilla on Wednesday July 28, @08:45PM
I am unconvinced that detecting lying is at all useful in dealing with call centres from a customer perspective. Insurance companies; of course; will find it very helpful as yet another tool to stamp "denied" on claims. Companies (at least in my experience) don't lie. They do; however; prevaricate, obfuscate, don't know and; in general; don't care.
To be successful in dealing with large companies, you need the following skills:
Lying is not the problem. Getting to talk with someone who cares enough to not quickly pass the buck, and who knows enough about company systems to obtain a resolution is the problem. Whenever you hit "computer says no", you simply thank the staff member profusely, hang up and hit "redial". Rinse and repeat until you get a result.
Sometimes I am not greatly impressed by humanity.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 28, @08:52PM
Now available -- for a $5/month subscription fee, you can attach this inline to your HDMI audio stream or plug it into your headphone jack, and get an idea who and when on [news channel] or [government proceedings channel] is saying something suspect. What a bargain!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Dr Spin on Wednesday July 28, @09:07PM (1 child)
On 40 volunteer students?
I doubt it will tell you anything at all.
In my very considerable experience, signs of lying are extremely culturally specific, and somewhat
dependent on the speaker actually having a meaningful concept of the truth.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
