Lucasfilm Hires Deepfake YouTuber Who Fixed Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian

posted by martyb on Thursday July 29, @03:08AM
upstart writes:

Lucasfilm hires deepfake YouTuber who fixed Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian:

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian saw the titular lone bounty hunter complete his mission by delivering Grogu (formerly known as Baby Yoda) to the open arms of a Jedi. But not just any Jedi. A young Luke Skywalker showed up to the excitement, then disappointment of fans who raised eyebrows at his VFX-heavy look.

Enter the YouTuber known as Shamook, whose The Mandalorian deepfake, published in December, has earned nearly 2 million views for improving the VFX used to de-age Mark Hamill. It was so good Shamook then earned a new gig with Lucasfilm and its visual effects division Industrial Light and Magic.

[...] "[Industrial Light and Magic is] always on the lookout for talented artists and have in fact hired the artist that goes by the online persona 'Shamook,'" a Lucasfilm representative said in a statement.

