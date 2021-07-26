from the Business dept.
Activison Blizzard Employees Walk Out In Protest Over Sexism, Harassment:
Activision Blizzard employees will stop work on Wednesday in protest of an “abhorrent and insulting” response from company leadership to a lawsuit that exposed serious allegations of sexism and harassment at the game publisher.
The lawsuit, filed July 22 by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), described a company culture that allowed for gender-based discrimination and “constant sexual harassment.” A two-year investigation into the company alleged that women were held back from promotions for various reasons, including the possibility that they may eventually take maternity leave, and that female employees were subject to “derogatory comments about rape” and other demeaning behaviors.
An official response from Activision Blizzard said the lawsuit “includes distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past.”
More than 2,600 current and former Activision Blizzard employees have since signed an open letter in support of the DFEH lawsuit. (Sources told Polygon that includes at least 1,600 current employees and 400 former employees, by the last available count.) In it, the employees said they don’t trust leadership to “hold abusers accountable for their actions,” and that the official statements “damaged our ongoing quest for equality inside and outside of our industry.” Now, employees will walk out of work — both virtually and at the Blizzard campus in Irvine, California — to protest executive response.
“We believe that that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership,” protest organizers said in a statement sent to Polygon. Current employees at Activision Blizzard are demanding that executives “improve conditions for employees at the company, especially women, and in particular women of color and transgender women, nonbinary people, and other marginalized groups.”
The group of Activision Blizzard employees is demanding that leadership end its mandatory arbitration clauses in contracts, create new, inclusive hiring and promotion processes, publish a report regarding salary breakdowns to ensure marginalized groups are fairly compensated, and to hire a third-party to audit “[Activision Blizzard King]’s reporting structure, HR department, and executive staff.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @11:00PM (1 child)
》 Current employees at Activision Blizzard are demanding that executives “improve conditions for employees at the company, especially women, and in particular women of color and transgender women, nonbinary people, and other marginalized groups.”
In other words, the bros want management to hire more cannon fodder for the next round of firings. Well played.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @11:08PM
They are sexist... why should transgender women get preferential treatment over transgender men? And what about transgenders who transition back to their birth sex?
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday July 28, @11:17PM
So... the next installment of Diablo takes a day longer, or what is that supposed to say?
(Score: 2, Troll) by Barenflimski on Wednesday July 28, @11:22PM
All these employees are now outraged once this report came out, but weren't the day before? Don't they work there? Weren't they part of this culture? From what the report says, you couldn't walk in the front door without a special bro handshake.
What am I missing here?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @11:23PM (1 child)
They're employees, it's not a democracy and nobody gives a fuck about their "values". There's also a whole bunch of laws that let people effectively deal with shitty workplace behavior but that doesn't generate so much drama. Fire the lot of them!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday July 28, @11:35PM
They will when they have to replace them... cos we know that deadline ain't movin'.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 28, @11:41PM (1 child)
outsourcing your job to India improves the situation.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday July 28, @11:47PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩