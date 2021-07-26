from the Google-Stadia-Lobbying-Group dept.
California and Five Other States Ban... Gaming Computers?
"Six states, led by California's fulltime climate alarmists, this week enacted a ban on the sales of high-end gaming computers.
Niche Gamer reports that Dell is already following the 2017 law that just went into effect. According to the gamer-focused site, Dell has "pulled the sale of seven of its eight Alienware gaming desktops" from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.
Trying to order one of the banned machines will alert buyers, "This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled."
The offending component would seem to be the power-hungry NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, but it's no problem to order the card separately and install it yourself. I tried ordering one from Amazon without any hassle.
Gamers, you might have guessed, aren't happy."
Also at PC Gamer and The Register.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @05:56AM (2 children)
Supply shortages, paternalism and all.
Yeah, the constitution bans state import bans, but good luck having Biden's government enforcing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @06:20AM
If you were a real capitalist, you'd be loading up a truck full of gaming PCs in Las Vegas and driving them across the border instead of whining about leftists.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 29, @06:22AM
Not necessarily true. A classic example is marijuana. Just because it is legal in Colorado doesn't make it legal to import it to any other state. Similarly, Utah has been able to ban the sale of most alcohol in the state. More generally, a number of states have some sort of ban or trade barrier to wines imported from other states.
And companies like Dell have a big presence in these six states. Flouting the bans would expose those assets to seizure.
The courts are another way to fix such things. I don't know if there is a constitutional angle here though to be exploited.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday July 29, @05:56AM
News is Fake! Why cannot be vet these stories before they are on the front page? col0's method has much to recommend itself. Also, SoylentNews has been banned in Burkina Faso, just because.
"Believe it or not, your opinion on this topic is really not necessary,"
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday July 29, @05:57AM
If you want to make a difference, you target inefficient air conditioners and washers, dryers, fridges, stuff like that.
A gaming PC uses little power compared to most of those.
This is a giant waste of time, a pointless hassle, and a shining example of futile government overreach.
“Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday July 29, @06:12AM (1 child)
My bet is that these legislators thought this would be a cheap act of virtue signaling. Maybe they're right, but creating new classes of disfranchised voters (while simultaneously attacking the high tech industry which also uses these fancy computers for other things) is going to be a bit more work than expected.
Why couldn't they have done something useful, like say collectively removing or minimizing licensing obstacles to hundreds of jobs out there? Like teachers, police officers, hair dressers, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @06:18AM
So I just went and checked the comments first, saw Aristarchus say it was fake news, so I looked at the source.....
vodkapundit from pjmedia.com
yaaaa, gonna give that a hard pass