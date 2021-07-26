"Six states, led by California's fulltime climate alarmists, this week enacted a ban on the sales of high-end gaming computers.

Niche Gamer reports that Dell is already following the 2017 law that just went into effect. According to the gamer-focused site, Dell has "pulled the sale of seven of its eight Alienware gaming desktops" from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

Trying to order one of the banned machines will alert buyers, "This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled."

The offending component would seem to be the power-hungry NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, but it's no problem to order the card separately and install it yourself. I tried ordering one from Amazon without any hassle.

Gamers, you might have guessed, aren't happy."