TubeShift makes it easy to find censored YouTube videos on Odysee, Rumble, BitChute and more. It also simplifies the process of staying up to date with creators on alternative platforms. When YouTube censors videos, it also scrubs the video title and the name of the channel that uploaded the video from the page. All that remains is white space and a notice stating: "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's terms of service." This means that if all you have is a link to a YouTube video that was censored before you had a chance to watch it, you can't search for the video title or the creator on alternative platforms.

[...] The open-source TubeShift browser extension fixes this problem by finding alternative versions of censored YouTube videos and making links to these alternative videos available to you with a single click. In addition to helping you find censored videos, TubeShift also finds alternative versions of non-censored videos across a variety of platforms. So if you're watching a video on YouTube, TubeShift will let you know if the video's also available on BitChute, Odysee, and the other platforms it supports.

[...] While TubeShift is great for finding alternative versions of YouTube videos, you can also use it to find alternatives while browsing the other supported sites. For example, if you're on Odysee and want to see if the creator also uploads to Rumble, TubeShift will let you know with a single click. Currently, TubeShift supports five video-sharing platforms – BitChute, Odysee, Rumble, YouTube, and Dailymotion. It also plans to add support for the free speech video sharing platform Gab TV after it makes a planned change to its website.