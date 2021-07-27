from the watch-upstart-the-robot-post-about-robots dept.
Watch Cassie the bipedal robot run a 5K:
Cassie, a bipedal robot that's all legs, has successfully run five kilometers on a single charge, all without having a tether. The machine serves as the basis for Agility Robotics' delivery robot Digit, as TechCrunch notes, though you may also remember it for "blindly" navigating a set of stairs. Oregon State University engineers were able to train Cassie in a simulator to enable it to go up and down a flight of stairs without the use of cameras or LIDAR. Now, engineers from the same team were able to train Cassie to run using a deep reinforcement learning algorithm.
According to the team, Cassie teaching itself using the technique gave it the capability to stay upright without a tether by shifting its balance while running. The robot had to learn to make infinite subtle adjustments to be able to accomplish the feat.
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Thursday July 29, @05:29PM (2 children)
It'll soon be renamed to 'Chaser' and serve as a partner for fat cops who cannot run. But first, they'll have to train the tackling module. After that is released, we may have RNFL, once they complete training of the throwing module.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @05:35PM (1 child)
Incorporate soft robotics, add some breasts. They will act as a cushion and you will feel better after being tackled.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 29, @05:43PM
I have a skit for you:
https://youtu.be/QAGbOPhVA6s [youtu.be]
<sarcasm>Just remember, when playing pedestrian polo that if you wash them off afterward, they will thank you for running them over.</sarcasm>
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday July 29, @05:35PM (4 children)
Good work!
Now mount an assault weapon on this contraption and monetize it.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 29, @05:46PM (1 child)
We're close enough to seriously dystopian futures, without suggesting they do something like that. We've already got drones with missiles, at least someone still has to push the button. Then again, maybe these will be just like that?
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @05:59PM
"at least someone still has to push the button."
You must have missed this:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/06/05/2156219 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday July 29, @05:54PM
It has already been thoroughly monetized [wikimedia.org]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday July 29, @06:35PM
I'm going way off-topic here but I wanted to mention this is what Terminator was about. It wasn't that AIs were built, it's that they were built to be weapons. Bear in mind that once 'Uncle Bob' swore he wouldn't kill another human he kept that promise.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @06:23PM
To paraphrase: "Nothing is infinite except the capacity for human hyperbole".