from the some-plants-are-much-bigger-(and-dirtier)-than-others dept.
5% of Earth's Power Plants Create 73% of the Energy Sector's Emissions:
A group of researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder analyzed 2018 data from 29,000 fossil fuel power plants in 221 countries and located the top emitters in the world.
They mapped plants by their carbon dioxide emissions and identified the top 10 “worst-of-the-worst” power plants, which are clustered around Europe, East Asia, and India.
The world’s “super-emitters” have a few qualities in common: They are all coal-powered, they are primarily located in the global north and they all operate inefficiently for the amount of energy they generate. Focusing policy responses on mitigating the handful of the worst offenders would go a long way to curbing the climate crisis, the authors find.
[...] Emissions from electricity generation would fall by 17 to 49 percent if these plants were updated for efficiency, offset by carbon capture, or shut off entirely.
Switching from coal and oil to natural gas would be a start, the authors say. Grant notes that he and his fellow researchers “also embrace renewables,” but are also wary that “some countries are not yet ready or willing to adopt that strategy.” Though widely cited by the industry as a “bridge fuel,” many environmentalists are now ditching the notion that natural gas is a clean alternative to other fossil fuels. Many believe shutting off fossil fuel power plants and switching to renewables is the only way to curb emissions enough to meet the International Panel on Climate Change’s 1.5-degree warming restriction recommendation to limit the worst effects of climate change.
Journal Reference:
Don Grant, David Zelinka, and Stefania Mitova. Reducing CO2 emissions by targeting the world's hyper-polluting power plants - IOPscience, Environmental Research Letters (DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac13f1)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 29, @02:38PM
Who can say what it takes to limit the warming to 1.5 degree?
Or, no matter what we do, if we actually aren't past the point we are able to arrest the warming in that range?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @03:22PM
Tell all the pearl clutching snowflakes to go to hell. With proper oversight, nukes are clean and safe.. End of story
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @03:27PM
would be interesting to see real numbers, not percentages, like how much gigawatt installed capacity those 5% acctually represent?
i am not pro-nuclear but if, for the time being, like the next 20 years, we could offset 75% carbon pollution (for electricity generation) with a reasonable amount of nukes, so we can build factories that churn out solar panels and inverters and windmill blades so that we have made enough "renewable harvesting machines" that can in turn power the very same factory that made them (and turn off the nukes again), maybe i could see a use.
but we need real numbers not percentages. if 5% is beyond 100 gigawatt (15-20 nukes) i fear it's a lost cause anyways (the build out of renewable energy harvesting machines consumes energy which is not renewable at this point and would have to expand at a pace not seen or felt today. so, game over.)