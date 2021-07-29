MLM Nauka makes triumphant docking to ISS - NASASpaceFlight.com:
Russia’s Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) Nauka, meaning “science,” has defied the odds to successfully dock to the ISS after a long and arduous journey dating back over 20 years and a problematic propulsion system after launch which had threatened the success of the mission.
The docking was not without issue, with Russian cosmonauts noting that Nauka wasn’t on the correct course less than an hour before docking; however, a retro burn quickly corrected the issue. After also troubleshooting an issue with the TORU manual docking system, which was used for the final seconds of the module’s approach, Nauka successfully docked to the Zvezda service module’s nadir port at 09:29 EDT / 13:29 UTC, marking the first major expansion to the Russian segment for over 20 years.
[...] Nauka had been chasing down the International Space Station (ISS) for the last eight days after being launched atop a Proton-M booster from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 21 July.
Immediately after a successful orbit insertion of 190 x 350.1 km, issues with the module’s communications and propulsion systems were noted. Initial troubleshooting was complicated by limited communications during brief periods when the module came within range of Russian ground stations.
The communications issues were resolved in initial orbits; however, the propulsion system issue was more troublesome and believed to be related to a part of the module’s fuel supply being rendered unusable due to gases becoming mixed with the fuel for the main engine.
Reports indicated that pressure in the main engine’s propulsion tanks had risen to unacceptable levels due to an earlier-than-planned equalization of pressure between the tanks. Thus, use of the smaller engines would be needed to relieve tank pressure to a point where the main engine could be used.
[...] That, coupled with continuous limited communications, resulted in several of the initially-planned orbit raising burns being cancelled and then later conducted using the module’s secondary engines.
These replanned first burns were enough to prevent Nauka from reentering the atmosphere within a few days, as was the fear given the low perigee insertion of 190 km. With those first burns, Russian controllers were able to stabilize Nauka, get the main engine working, and keep the module on track for a 29 July arrival at the Station as originally planned.
