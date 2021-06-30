from the too-many-small-satellites dept.
The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space
Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies.
The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
While Blue Origin and SpaceX are backed by billionaires and already racing ahead with manned space missions, Isar Aerospace believes it can compete in the growing market for launching small satellites into Earth's orbit. It's planning its first test flight for next year.
[....] "The funding will allow Isar Aerospace to further invest in its launch, testing, and manufacturing infrastructure for its largely automated rocket production and commercial operations," Isar Aerospace said in a statement on Wednesday.
[....] Commercial demand for the launch of small satellites is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as companies in traditional and emerging industries come to rely more heavily on satellite technology to run software applications.
[....] Although a relatively small deal for Porsche SE, it's a notable move for a business that's invested overwhelmingly in automotive businesses and is the latest example of the space race taking hold between private companies and their billionaire backers.
Will space become the next gold rush?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 29, @10:33PM (1 child)
Porsche just threw in $75 million to this startup alongside other investors, but many of the articles say "Porsche is going to space!".
Isar Aerospace's [wikipedia.org] Spectrum rocket will lift about 1 ton to low Earth orbit. That's more than some smallsat launchers, but they will face stiff competition [wikipedia.org] in that segment and will be sandwiched by Rocket Lab's Electron [wikipedia.org] (0.2 ton) and Neutron [wikipedia.org] (8 tons). There's also Firefly Aerospace at 1 ton, Relativity Space at 1.25 tons, and many other rockets. Too many.
Spectrum isn't even close to a medium-lift launch vehicle like Falcon 9, although they could compete with SpaceX's Starlink rideshares, or missions like Transporter-1 which launched 143 satellites using a single Falcon 9. If fully reuable Starship starts sending payloads to orbit, many smallsat launch companies will face death.
Blue Origin's New Shepard is suborbital so it has nothing to do with smallsats. New Glenn is intended to be a Falcon Heavy competitor with 45 tons to LEO capability.
If the "Porsche rocket" is good for anything, it will be good at getting bucks from the European Union.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 29, @10:50PM
:)
Most of these startups invest in IP before they're floated on the market and later bought out by larger companies consolidating their dominance with patent thickets. Big Tech has run it's course, Big Space could just be that ever inflating bubble investors want.