Australia's military will help enforce a lockdown in Sydney after the city of 6 million posted a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday and state authorities said the outbreak was likely to get worse.
The lockdown of Australia's biggest city has increased pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is now trailing in opinion polls, and heightened concern that Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy could slide into recession.
[...] "We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they get better given the quantity of people infectious in the community," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital.
[...] With little sign that of restrictions reducing infections, Berejiklian said new curbs would be imposed on the southwestern and western areas of Sydney where the majority of COVID-19 cases are being found.
Residents there will be forced to wear masks outdoors and to stay within five km (three miles) of their homes.
With even tighter restrictions set to begin on Friday, New South Wales Police said it had asked for 300 military personnel to help enforce lockdown orders.
Wuhan, China 2020: https://media.npr.org/assets/img/2020/02/18/fenglockdown-1_custom-497aad67d1a00af6ec6a6c42dce0af9332da193c-s800-c85.jpg [npr.org]
Fairfield, Sydney, Australia, 2021: https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/c4111c31683ea3028c8445bfda7558a8 [abc-cdn.net.au]
Current Rules: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/rules [nsw.gov.au]
Some areas are finding it very hard - work from home, no travel outside a 5km radius of your home (with some exceptions), only one person out to shop per day..
Current lockdown for parts of Sydney last until the end of August, but could be extended.
Children are in week three or term three - about seven weeks left of term, so many students won't see inside their school this term.
Add to the above the ineptitude of the current federal govt in securing enough vaccine to date.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
Indefinate lickdowns.
Why would they fix their ineptitude? They can just lock you idiots down and you'll take it. If necessary at the point of a bayonet.
at a country of 24 millions with the landmass of a small moon in which the population managed to concentrate itself into densely populated pandemic-friendly areas. I know a lot of Australia isn't really suited to comfortable living, but still... Surely the early European settlers and their decendants could have kept at a bit more distance. I live in Finland - another sparsely populated country which is nowhere near as large with half the population of Australia - and we haven't had many restrictions of any kind due to the virus, because people here don't pile up on top of one another.
Then again, a lot of the early Australian settlers weren't exactly free to choose where they lived. Maybe it's become a kind of unspoken tradition...
a lot of it has to do with perceptions of where the good stuff is to be found.. the reality.. such as the fact that once you're more than a four hours' drive from a major city, you have limited, or no, access to: health care, specialist medical care, jobs, education, childcare, unusual food (allergy or medically necessary foods), quality seafood, etc etc
Most of the middle of Australia is desert, and not very pleasant to live in.
About the only things 'outback' are sand, sky, sheep, cows, long-distance trucks, and flies.
https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/compare/Australia/United-States/Agriculture [nationmaster.com]
plenty of nice empty parts, people just don't want to move away from the big cities.
I like this. Wear a mask, or be shot down like one of Runaway's mad dogs. People just do not understand the seriousness of a quarantine. You are either with us, or you are a possible vector of death, to be dealt with appropriately. The need of the many, outweigh the wants of the insane few, no matter where they are.
