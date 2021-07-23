from the falling-up dept.
Vaccinated people make up 75% of recent COVID-19 cases in Singapore, but few fall ill:
SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Vaccinated individuals accounted for three-quarters of Singapore's COVID-19 infections in the last four weeks, but they were not falling seriously ill, government data showed, as a rapid ramp-up in inoculations leaves fewer people unvaccinated.
While the data shows that vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe cases, it also underscores the risk that even those inoculated could be contagious, so that inoculation alone may not suffice to halt transmission.
Of Singapore's 1,096 locally transmitted infections in the last 28 days, 484, or about 44%, were in fully vaccinated people, while 30% were partially vaccinated and just over 25% were unvaccinated, Thursday's data showed.
While seven cases of serious illness required oxygen, and another was in critical condition in intensive care, none of the eight had been fully vaccinated, the health ministry said.
"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," the ministry said, adding that all the fully vaccinated and infected people had shown no symptoms, or only mild ones.
Infections in vaccinated people do not mean vaccines are ineffective, experts said.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday August 01, @12:59AM (4 children)
Masks to prevent spread.
Singapore's at 75% of the population with at least one dose.
Delta looks like what the people here posting about mucosal immunity were predicting.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Sunday August 01, @01:03AM (2 children)
As a consequence too: no herd immunity from the current set of vaccines.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Sunday August 01, @01:14AM (1 child)
Honestly, I think we lost the option of achieving herd immunity when places like the UK and the US allowed themselves to become mutation factories. We were never going to outpace the virus after that. Now the best we can do is mitigate the impact when people do get infected. The equation is now simply one of everyone becoming infected and/or vaccinated.
What I really want to see is how vaccinated people fare against "long COVID", and the cognitive decline observed even in asymptomatic cases. Those numbers are what will guide me in deciding just how much I'll be willing to be out and about in the future.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Sunday August 01, @01:22AM
It was bound to happen after the initial effort of eradication failed in China (if there was such an effort, but that's inconsequential now).
If it wasn't US and UK, it would have been Brazil, India, South Africa... oh, wait [bbc.com].
Thus what anti-vaxxers are good for, control group, no?
Granted, unfortunately the starting point of their cognitive abilities is already not too great...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 01, @01:23AM
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Barenflimski on Sunday August 01, @01:19AM
If folks are vaccinated and not getting sick when they get COVID, then why does it matter if you get COVID?
Everyone I know that hasn't received the vaccine has made a choice for themselves. They aren't asking for my protection. Who are we protecting by masking up and locking down again?