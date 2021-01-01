Rickroll video hits a billion views on YouTube as Internet’s most popular prank:
The Internet’s most popular prank, Rickrolling, has driven the official video for Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up to the prestigious 1 billion views milestone. To celebrate the achievement, singer Astley pinned a comment on the video announcing the moment, thanking fans for the “amazing, crazy, wonderful” milestone.
Never Gonna Give You Up was uploaded by Rick Astley on YouTube in late 2009. The song soon became a popular prank that reached meme status, with Internet users alleging they’d linked to one thing when, in reality, the person who clicked the link would be taken to YouTube’s copy of the music video.
This is a notable achievement and milestone. Take a look, though, at Wikipedia's List of Most-Viewed Videos.
(Score: 2, Informative) by amamandaa on Sunday August 01, @02:52PM
As pranks go, this one is quite benign, and safe for work, safe for school, safe for (most) church environments. Relatively normal people might even enjoy this prank - once a year or so.