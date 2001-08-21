from the Governor-Alfred-E.-Newman? dept.
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases:
Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.
The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis on Friday barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.
The latest numbers were recorded on Friday and released on Saturday on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. The figures show how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State: only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases. The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7, before the availability of vaccinations became widespread.
The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March 2020. The state’s peak happened in mid-August 2020, when 1,266 people died over a seven-day period. Deaths usually follow increases in hospitalizations by a few weeks.
At Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, all of the beds at its covid-only intensive care unit are filled with unvaccinated patients. Ademola Ayo Akinkunmi, director of patient care services for Jackson Health System, told the Miami Herald that the rise of the delta variant in an area where vaccination rates are low has left doctors scrambling to find more space to deal with the uptick in covid patients.
“It just went boom,” Akinkunmi said. “No matter how hard we work to discharge patients, we know there are others coming.”
Doctors at Tampa General Hospital are seeing more than 90 covid patients, breaking its previous record, Seetha Lakshmi, medical director of its Global Emerging Diseases Institute, told the Associated Press. Lakshmi noted that 83 percent of the hospital’s covid patients are unvaccinated.
“It feels like we are getting hit by a train, the pace is so fast and uncontrolled,” she said. “I just don’t have any words anymore. This is awful, just awful, and it is going to be awful.”
Florida’s surge comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently announced that parents will be given the choice of whether their children follow mask rules in school this fall. The Friday decision, shortly before Florida is set to resume in-person learning, is a challenge to federal guidance and local school districts. DeSantis’s announcement, which followed several Republican-led states that have barred mask mandates in schools, was decried by critics as “irresponsible” and “appalling” amid the surge in infections.
[...] “Why would we have the government force masks on our kids when many of these kids are already immune through prior infection, they’re at virtually zero risk of significant illness and when virtually every school personnel had access to vaccines for months and months?” DeSantis said.
