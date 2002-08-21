from the Abby-Normal-Volume dept.
Bitter Brew: High Coffee Consumption Is Associated With Smaller Brain Volume:
In the largest study of its kind, researchers have found that high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia.
Conducted at UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision Health at SAHMRI and a team of international researchers, the study assessed the effects of coffee on the brain among 17,702 UK Biobank participants (aged 37-73), finding that those who drank more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53 percent increased risk of dementia.
Lead researcher and UniSA PhD candidate, Kitty Pham, says the research delivers important insights for public health.
“Coffee is among the most popular drinks in the world. Yet with global consumption being more than nine billion kilograms a year, it’s critical that we understand any potential health implications,” Pham says.
[...] “Accounting for all possible permutations, we consistently found that higher coffee consumption was significantly associated with reduced brain volume — essentially, drinking more than six cups of coffee a day may be putting you at risk of brain diseases such as dementia and stroke.”
[...] “Typical daily coffee consumption is somewhere between one and two standard cups of coffee. Of course, while unit measures can vary, a couple of cups of coffee a day is generally fine.
“However, if you’re finding that your coffee consumption is heading up toward more than six cups a day, it’s about time you rethink your next drink.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @01:23PM (2 children)
tea drinkers?
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday August 02, @01:46PM (1 child)
We are far superior :P
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 02, @01:49PM
And far more humble.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 02, @01:49PM (1 child)
yeees, go ahead
Rethink? What's that and what does it do to the drink?
(grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @02:05PM
I think that's a typo; rethink?
maybe they meant re-drink?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 02, @01:49PM
How safe is two cans of diet coke before noon, water the rest of the day. But on Fridays, three or possibly four cans of diet coke.
Two cans of diet coke are about the caffeine of one cup of coffee. My best friend asks how can I survive on so little caffeine? I say because I get this thing called sleep. Get to bed at about 10:00 to 10:30 PM, and wake up about 6:30 to 6:45 AM.
The young kids come to work yawning.
The Diet Coke farmers should make as much money as the Coffee farmers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 02, @01:52PM
How much brain volume do you really need to use certain programming languages?
Dial the brain volume up to eleven.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 02, @01:52PM
It would explain Starbucks, nobody in their right mind would pay that much for a cup of "coffee" (I'm not entirely sure one could or should refer to what they sell as coffee considering all the syrups and whatever they add in there).
That said is there a clear link between say brain volume and intelligence? Or brain / body size? After all elephants and whales are not exactly rulers of the earth at this point. Couldn't just a smaller (by volume) brain be more linked and complex?
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday August 02, @02:05PM
Folks with small brains and early dementia drink more coffee to compensate. Perhaps even successfully.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 02, @02:24PM
Smaller, faster, more efficient. You non coffee drinkers are just jealous.
