from the depression-gets-you-down dept.
Scientists Discover Psychedelic-Like Drug That Doesn't Cause Hallucinations:
Scientists have discovered a psychedelic-like drug that can produce rapid, long-lasting antidepressant effects in mice without the effect of hallucinations.
The molecule, called AAZ-A-154, acts on the same serotonin receptors in the brain as antipsychotic drugs (like clozapine) and psychedelics (like LSD), promoting neuronal growth and producing beneficial behaviors in rodents for weeks after a single dose.
Researchers say the treatment is comparable to the fast-acting nature of ketamine, which has recently emerged as a promising drug for conditions like depression, substance abuse, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
However, some psychedelic drugs that are being investigated for their medical effects, such as psilocybin, routinely trigger hallucinations, which means they should only really be used as a treatment under the guidance and supervision of experts.
Finding a safe alternative without the risk of hallucinations would be extremely useful clinically, but the thing is, we still don't know if these hallucinogenic effects are needed to actually reshape the brain.
[...] When this compound was administered to mice, it produced antidepressant-like effects within 30 minutes and failed to cause any head-twitches, an indicator in mice suggesting the compound would cause hallucinations in humans. Even at relatively high doses, the results appeared to be the same, with cognitive benefits lasting for over a week.
Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic Analog Rapidly Reverses Effects of Stress on the Brain.
Journal Reference:
Chunyang Dong. Psychedelic-inspired drug discovery using an engineered biosensor, Cell (DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.03.043)
Non-hallucinogenic Psychedelic Analog Rapidly Reverses Effects of Stress on the Brain:
A novel compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but lacking its toxic and hallucinogenic effects, has been found to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice.
Researchers found that a single dose of tabernanthalog (TBG) can correct stress-induced behavioral deficits, including anxiety and cognitive inflexibility, and also promotes the regrowth of neuronal connections and restores neural circuits in the brain that are disrupted by stress.
"It was very surprising that a single treatment with a low dose had such dramatic effects within a day," said corresponding author Yi Zuo, professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz. "I had a hard time believing it even when I saw the initial data."
[...] Ibogaine has shown promise for treating addiction, but it causes dangerous heart arrhythmias in addition to being a powerful hallucinogen. TBG has not yet been tested in humans, but it lacks ibogaine's toxicity in animal tests, and it doesn't induce the head-twitch behavior in mice caused by known hallucinogens.
Initial studies of TBG found that it had antidepressant effects and reduced addictive behaviors in rodents. [...] The researchers conducted a range of tests to evaluate behavioral responses to stress and the effects of treatment with TBG. They also performed imaging studies to assess changes in the brains of the mice at the neuronal level.
Journal Reference:
Ju Lu, Michelle Tjia, David Olson, et al. An analog of psychedelics restores functional neural circuits disrupted by unpredictable stress [open], Molecular Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1038/s41380-021-01159-1)
(Score: 4, Informative) by captain normal on Monday August 02, @04:34PM
Then what is the point in taking it?
(Score: 2) by srobert on Monday August 02, @04:41PM (2 children)
As it turns out, my "reality check" was also a hallucination.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday August 02, @04:46PM (1 child)
Well, the mice can't exactly talk, so they went with, no head twitches == no hallucinations. Human test subjects would better able to communicate whether they feel like they're tripping or not. Or at least you'd be able to tell, whether they can communicate with you reasonably after having taken said substance.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Opportunist on Monday August 02, @04:54PM
(ominous voice off screen)
"Little did they know that they did not disable the hallucinations, the mice just couldn't turn their heads anymore"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday August 02, @04:42PM (2 children)
If this works the way I think it does, it's a strong agonist at post-synaptic 5-HT2A receptors. Normal SSRI antidepressants work by preventing pre-synaptic reuptake of serotonin, the idea being more of it is available to the 5-HT*1*A receptor. From what I've read, 1A agonism seems to produce more capacity to endure and cope, while 2A agonism can allow for more flexibility and perspective and help people process lingering/stuck trauma.
This is a tremendous advancement if true and long overdue at that. I just have to wonder how much faster we might have had this if it weren't for the War On Drugs Hippies, Black Folks and Black Hippies Take.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @05:08PM (1 child)
Yes, finally we have a patented drug to do something that a naturally occurring drug with has been able to do for thousands of years. Praise the invisible hand!
(Score: 1) by Acabatag on Monday August 02, @05:21PM
If there is no viable reimbursement model, Big Pharm wants it to not be ignored. They want it actively surpressed.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Monday August 02, @04:43PM (3 children)
Would these be more addicting than normal antidepressants? Aren't things like LSD highly addictive? Which this thing is supposed to be like? Weren't we in a massive Opioid crisis just before the pandemic hit. How's that going by the way?
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @05:07PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @05:14PM
Opioids induce severe addiction, like all our favorite drugs in the West. Which aligns with our slave mentality, reward/punishment cycles. Psychedelics take you back to yourself - all the complex rules you've formed to navigate the world seem so fake and constricting, just be yourself.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @05:17PM
No, LSD-type hallucinogen usage tends to be self-limiting and not addictive. A little bit of research will show plenty of evidence of this. Of course you can find exceptions, but if it was really addictive, there would be an LSD crisis just like the opioid crisis, because it would be easy money.
Of course, there will always be exceptions, and psychedelics like LSD, psilocybin, and the like should be respected.
If you are interested in more dangerous hallucinogens, take a look at datura or some of the other nightshades. I suspect that their usage is also self-limiting.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Opportunist on Monday August 02, @04:51PM
Can't we simply have both? It sure would elevate my mood a bit more if I didn't have to see how fucked up the world really is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @05:17PM
