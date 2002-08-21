from the if-it-stinks-it-gets-links? dept.
Sky News Australia banned from YouTube for seven days over Covid misinformation:
Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after violating its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos which denied the existence of Covid-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.
The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones's regular column amid controversy about his Covid-19 commentary which included calling the New South Wales chief health officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program.
News Corp told Guardian Australia the ending of Jones's column did not mean the company does not support the "compelling" broadcaster.
YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from but said there were "numerous" offending videos which have now been removed.
The Sky News Australia YouTube channel, which has 1.85m subscribers, has been issued a strike and is temporarily suspended from uploading new videos or livestreams for one week.
The ban will impact Sky News's revenue stream under the YouTube Partner Program which gives them access to YouTube resources and features.
News Corp also signed a historic multi-year partnership with Google in February under the media bargaining code.
[...] Videos that did not violate policies and were posted before Thursday are still online. Three strikes in the same 90-day period will result in a channel being permanently removed from YouTube.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 02, @06:50PM (1 child)
Who exactly made Youtube (google, facebook, twitter, etc) the final arbiters of "misinformation"?
We may one day wish that we had the myriad of competing assholes who ran the newspapers 30, 50, or 80 years ago. Pretty much all newspaper publishers were lying sacks of shit, but you could change the flavor of the shit you consumed at any time. Today, it's a steady diet of monoculture shit - take it or leave it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 02, @07:00PM
TIL Republicans no longer believe in freedom and prefer fascism where they get to dictate who does what.
mUh FrEeeeeDuMbS
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 02, @07:06PM
If Covid-19 doesn't exist, then why would you take anything to treat it?
