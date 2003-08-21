from the security-of-everything-starts-in-the-firmware dept.
Home Depot Fights Shoplifting with Special Power Tools:
Home Depot has a clear message for professional shoplifters: Stay away.
The home-improvement chain is unveiling power tools that won't work unless they're properly scanned and activated at the register via Bluetooth technology. If a thief managed to smuggle a power drill out of the store without paying, the drill simply wouldn't turn on.
[....] "We certainly don't want to affect the 99.5% of our customers who are just there to pick up their hammers and nails," Glenn said. "We don't want to look like an armed encampment."
The new point-of-sale activation feature will allow the company to combat theft without significantly altering the shopping experience, Glenn said. After getting its suppliers, vendor partners, and internal IT team on board, Home Depot tested the feature at a handful of stores. It will now roll out to a broader assortment, with the goal of scaling to all of Home Depot's 1,988 US stores.
Glenn said he wasn't concerned about a potential rise in power-tool chop shops given that thieves are typically attracted by the prospect of an easy score and products with a high resale value.
"While these criminals are good at what they do, I think they're just going to go to the next easiest thing," Glenn said.
This tech could apply to to other items that must be activated in order to work: light bulbs, toys, breakfast cereal, etc.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Tuesday August 03, @06:05AM
Soak almonds overnight to activate them. Otherwise they won't work as well with your gut.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday August 03, @06:08AM
we;re used to ink tags and RIFD tags on high-value items at everything from dress and shoe shops to laptops and phones..
They work, and they don't require batteries.
Does this new tech? If so, can it be re-set for returns?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday August 03, @06:14AM
Buy HF-branded power tools, take them home, and they simply won't turn on either. Or stop turning on shortly after you first use them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 03, @06:14AM (1 child)
One step further to the glorious Cyberpunk future with dingy Rippershops providing services of reenabling acquired technology that had such lockdown features.
Advice: buy your HackRF and JTAG programmers now for later resale after their possession is made illegal by DCMA2.
(Score: 1) by aristarchus on Tuesday August 03, @06:57AM
Hah! I have foiled them by not buying anything from Home Despot! They went around the bend under the Bush Administration, and I have never seen anything that is bringing them back, including this.
Even notice how the buzzers go off, when you just legitimately purchased something, and the cashiers just wave you through, in places that still have cashiers? Not even they take this stuff seriously. Of course, they do not get paid enough to.
(Score: 1) by noirmaru on Tuesday August 03, @06:51AM
This is our cyberpunk future, and it is utterly banal