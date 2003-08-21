from the faster-it-better,-right? dept.
Intel Executive Posts Thunderbolt 5 Photo then Deletes It: 80 Gbps and PAM-3
In this image we can see a poster on the wall showcasing '80G PHY Technology', which means that Intel is working on a physical layer (PHY) for 80 Gbps connections. Off the bat this is double the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, which runs at 40 Gbps.
The second line confirms that this is 'USB 80G is targeted to support the existing USB-C ecosystem', which follows along that Intel is aiming to maintain the USB-C connector but double the effective bandwidth.
The third line is actually where it gets technically interesting. 'The PHY will be based on novel PAM-3 modulation technology'.
USB4 Gen 3×2 has a maximum throughput of 40 Gbps. USB4 products that support all the optional functionality can be branded as Thunderbolt 4. We can expect 80 Gbps USB5 at some point. Type C is the connector, as Type A is already deprecated for 20 Gbps and up ports.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 03, @09:41AM
More seriously, I am not sure what the market is. Probably not consumer?
In the rare cases when I need to use USB for data transfer, the speed is not really something I care about.
It seems to me that for consumers, USB will just be a charging connector or for displayport. With this kind of bandwidth not really used.