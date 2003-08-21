Stories
X-rays Observed from Behind a Black Hole

posted by chromas on Tuesday August 03, @11:27AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the mind-bending-physics dept.
Science

dx3bydt3 writes:

In a paper published in Nature (paywalled), astronomers have, for the first time been able to discern x-ray echos that came from behind a supermassive black hole. It is the first direct observation of light bending all the way around a black hole and into our line of sight. The finding is further confirmation of general relativity, showing that the predictions hold even around extreme objects like supermassive black holes.

Coverage on Space.com, and Science Daily

A non-paywalled copy of the paper can be found here.

