In Heat Emergency, Southern Europe Scrambles for Resources

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 03, @10:34PM
from the hot-water-from-both-taps dept.
DannyB writes:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A heat wave baking southeast Europe has fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and threatened the national power grid in Greece as governments scrambled Monday to secure the resources needed to cope with the emergency.

Temperatures reached 45 C (113 F) in inland areas of Greece and nearby countries and are expected to remain high for most of the week.

Battling deadly wildfires along its coastline for a sixth day, Turkey broadened an appeal for international assistance and was promised water-dropping planes from the European Union. The fires have been blamed for the deaths of eight people in recent days.

[....] In Greece, an emergency was declared in fire-hit areas on the island of Rhodes, which is near the Turkish coast. Workers with health conditions were allowed to take time off work, while Greek coal-fired power stations slated for retirement were brought back into service to shore up the national grid, under pressure due to the widespread use of air conditioning.

Pregnant and other vulnerable workers in North Macedonia were told to stay home.

Dann Mitchell, a professor of climate science at the University of Bristol, said the heat wave in southeast Europe “is not at all unexpected, and very likely enhanced due to human-induced climate change.”

Will ICE vehicles overheat before you drive them?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 03, @10:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 03, @10:43PM (#1162868)

    Thanks, grand solar minimum...
    Meanwhile, the next jetstream region over is unseasonably cool.
    OMG nature WTF!

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday August 03, @11:11PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Tuesday August 03, @11:11PM (#1162876) Journal

    . . . no [idaoffice.org]

    Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
