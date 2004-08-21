from the not-all-publicity-is-good-publicity dept.
Damage control: Microsoft deletes all comments under heavily criticized Windows 11 upgrade video:
Windows 11 is still one of the hottest topics in the world of technology. A few days after we reported on a new video which discusses the Windows 11 upgrade in more detail, Microsoft has now dealt with the reactions from countless upset customers.
[...] Due to the large amount of negative reactions, Microsoft has closed the comment section under the YouTube video, which included the deletion of all previously posted comments. Before they were erased, users shared speculations that Microsoft introduced the overly stringent system requirements in order to sell more new devices, from which the Redmond-based software company would benefit greatly due to the included Windows licenses. Considering that the video has garnered almost 1000 dislikes and less than 100 likes so far, it's likely that this was not Microsoft's final battle in its effort to gain control over the narrative that is revolving around the controversial Windows 11 upgrade requirements.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday August 04, @05:44PM (3 children)
In a sane world, they would address user concern by changing their software to better meet the needs of the users.
Of course, that didn't stop Windows 8, Windows Phone, Zune, Microsoft BOB, clippy, or Internet Explorer 4.
The fact is, no one needs or wants "Windows 11".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 04, @05:50PM
Microsoft does change its software to better meet the needs of the shareholders.
Microsoft needs it. Because Apple did an eleven. The higher number makes the software better. Microsoft can't get left behind.
Biden must DO SOMETHING to stop bloggers using the wrong color schemes!
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Wednesday August 04, @05:50PM
Doesn't matter. They'll still buy it when it hits the shelves
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Wednesday August 04, @06:04PM
Or STOP changing it. I was perfectly happy with Windows 7. I would even call it 'good'. Now I won't touch new Microsoft OS's while it's within my power to avoid them. (They lost me when my SSD was filled up with unrequested games downloaded automatically to my machine for marketing reasons.)
Oh... but I do agree with the other reply that said people will buy it anyway. Sigh.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩