Windows 11 is still one of the hottest topics in the world of technology. A few days after we reported on a new video which discusses the Windows 11 upgrade in more detail, Microsoft has now dealt with the reactions from countless upset customers.

[...] Due to the large amount of negative reactions, Microsoft has closed the comment section under the YouTube video, which included the deletion of all previously posted comments. Before they were erased, users shared speculations that Microsoft introduced the overly stringent system requirements in order to sell more new devices, from which the Redmond-based software company would benefit greatly due to the included Windows licenses. Considering that the video has garnered almost 1000 dislikes and less than 100 likes so far, it's likely that this was not Microsoft's final battle in its effort to gain control over the narrative that is revolving around the controversial Windows 11 upgrade requirements.