from the they're-bats-I-tell-you!-antlered-bats! dept.
Wild U.S. deer found with coronavirus antibodies:
White-tailed deer, a species found in every U.S. state except Alaska, appear to be contracting the coronavirus in the wild, according to the first study to search for evidence of an outbreak in wild deer.
Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) analyzed blood samples from more than 600 deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania over the past decade, and they discovered that 40 percent of the 152 wild deer tested from January through March 2021 had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Another three deer from January 2020 also had antibodies.
Their presence means that deer likely had encountered the virus and then fought it off. The animals didn't appear sick, so they probably had asymptomatic infections, the agency says. Roughly 30 million white-tailed deer live in the U.S.
"The risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people is considered low," the USDA told National Geographic in a statement. Still, the results may suggest that "a secondary reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 has been established in wildlife in the U.S." says Jüergen Richt, a veterinarian and director of the Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at Kansas State University who was not involved in the USDA's work. If the virus is circulating in other species, it could continue to evolve, perhaps in ways that make it more severe or transmissible, undermining efforts to slow the pandemic.
Journal Reference:
Mitchell V. Palmer, Mathias Martins, Shollie Falkenberg, et al. Susceptibility of White-Tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus) to SARS-CoV-2 [open], (DOI: https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/JVI.00083-21)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @08:37PM (3 children)
Since deer generally don't get close to people, I'm guessing they got it from outdoor dogs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @08:42PM
Deer are in my yard, trying to eat my trees and garden every night.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 04, @08:43PM (1 child)
Have you not been in places where there are lots of deer? There can be so many that they are actually a menace. Sure, most of them will keep a good distance from people, but not all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @08:49PM
I'm the AC that posted it, and we have deer all over here. I can't get within 100 feet of them. There's no way I could sneeze on one, even if I tried.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @08:44PM (4 children)
STOP testing deer. Jeezus! Some people just go looking for trouble.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @08:53PM
START testing Possums! And Squirrel brains! And Sarah Jessica Huckabee Sanderling! We are not out of this pandemic, yet!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday August 04, @09:02PM
This isn't looking for trouble. This is being prudent.
In what way can this morsel of knowledge possibly hurt? Scare the deer hunters away?
Sad how many people just want to hide their heads in the sand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @09:03PM
What next, mandatory vaccinations? This will not doe!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @09:19PM
It wasn't easy because the deer kept complaining something about its "freedomz" or something.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @09:11PM
Oh deer!