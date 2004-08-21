from the don't-hold-your-breath dept.
Every Car Made After 2027 May Have Drunk Driving Monitoring System:
Buried deep in the 2,700-page bipartisan infrastructure bill is a provision that mandates all cars manufactured from 2027 onwards be equipped with a drunk driver monitoring system, in the hopes of ending a behavior that results in about 10,000 deaths in the U.S. every year. If passed with this provision, the bill would give a firm release date to a research program the federal government and an automotive industry group have collaborated on for more than a decade.
Since 2008, an alphabet soup of acronym organizations have been working on a public-private partnership to invent a new technology that can prevent drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) partnered with the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS), an industry group representing all the major automakers, to form the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety Program, which goes by the unfortunate acronym of DADSS.
DADSS is working on two separate detection systems. One detects blood alcohol levels in a driver's breath through ambient air in the car cabin, supposedly distinguishing the driver's breath from that of any passengers. The other uses a touch sensor with infrared lights that can be incorporated into the push-start engine button to detect blood alcohol level through the skin. Both are designed to be passive monitoring systems, meaning the driver doesn't have to do anything to be tested. If, in theory, the system detects a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, the car will not be allowed to drive, but can remain on to power the climate control or charge a phone. The technology will be open-source licensed, so any auto supplier or manufacturer can use it "on the same terms," although it won't be free.
Although the provision in the infrastructure bill does not specifically mention DADSS, it calls on the transportation secretary to require all passenger vehicles manufactured after 2027 to have a passive drunk and impaired driving prevention technology, a clear reference to the program.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:01PM (1 child)
It's not a drunk driver monitoring system. It's a pleb-monitoring system. A system of control and an open invitation to abuses of power.
Am I expected to believe the wealthy and connected will be subject to the same monitoring?
Am I expected to believe that this will not be used or abused against "dissident" journalists, political parties, unions, etc?
Am I expected to believe that the data from these systems will not be sold en-masse to marketers, gambling companies, and snake oils salesmen of all stripes as a method of revenue generation?
I don't care what sugar coating, open sourcing, or media spin is put on this travesty. It's another step down a short road to darkness and I for one will be removing it/covering it with masking tape rather than subject myself or the future of my society to people who run slot machines and slimy foreign-wars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:05PM
>>Am I expected to believe the wealthy and connected will be subject to the same monitoring?
Their chauffeurs will.
>> Am I expected to believe that this will not be used or abused against "dissident" journalists, political parties, unions, etc?
No, only "terrorists".
>> Am I expected to believe that the data from these systems will not be sold en-masse to marketers, gambling companies, and snake oils salesmen of all stripes as a method of revenue generation?
No, but a list of everyone purchasing one or more 2026 vehicles will be sent to the police for monitoring.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:02PM (2 children)
"Sorry, Ma, can't get you to the hospital because the car thinks I've been drinking when in fact we've just been bottling moonshine".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 04, @03:15PM
Call 911. The ambulance crew can arrive quickly and begin treating you on the way. They can probably get you there fast with much greater safety.
How do people not know to call 911?
Biden must DO SOMETHING to stop bloggers using the wrong color schemes!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 04, @03:16PM
It is better to bottle lightning, or sunshine than to bottle moonshine.
Just because you bottle moonlight doesn't mean you will drive impaired. The vehicle may be looking for the signs you are impaired. Not that you can pass a test to start the vehicle.
Biden must DO SOMETHING to stop bloggers using the wrong color schemes!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:03PM
I remember when the Government required seat belt interlocks, which prevented the car from starting unless the driver and front-seat passenger were belted up. All they accomplished was a thriving market in after-market methods of bypassing it.
https://www.thetruthaboutcars.com/2011/02/1974-seat-belt-starter-interlocks-piss-off-more-people-than-watergate-scandal/ [thetruthaboutcars.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:08PM
Control! Control! Control!
With added input from automotive manufacturers, who look forward to selling you the recharge capsules for the system which require replacement ever 18 months and contain a DMCA-protected chip.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday August 04, @03:09PM (1 child)
What we really need is a law against making laws while drunk. Of course that would mean no laws would ever get passed again. :P
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 04, @03:12PM
I would settle for a law against making laws while believing outlandish delusional conspiracy theories.
That would not prevent laws (both good and bad) from getting passed.
Biden must DO SOMETHING to stop bloggers using the wrong color schemes!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 04, @03:10PM (1 child)
Here is a simpler solution.
Your first drunk driving incident is your last.
Drivers are adults. Drinkers are supposed to be adults. If adults cannot control themselves enough to prevent drunk driving then they shouldn't be allowed on the public roads. Do all the drunk driving you want on your own property as long as it affects nobody else.
Those of us who have never driven impaired on anything don't understand the problem with this.
If you have to drink, then pre arrange some other form of transportation. Yes, this is actually thing. Some people have the foresight to have something called a 'designated driver' who doesn't get intoxicated. Bars offer to get you a cab, or so I am told. (I've never gone to bars.)
Biden must DO SOMETHING to stop bloggers using the wrong color schemes!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 04, @03:19PM
In some parts of the world, you can hire somebody to drive you home in your own car. They then leave on their own foldable minibike.
The main reason this sort of thing isn't common in the US is that we typically have weak laws dealing with DUI. I'm not suggesting that all of those cases should result in jail, but people shouldn't get their license back without proving that they're no longer a danger to society.