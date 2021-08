WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.

The agency's unofficial deadline for the approval is the Sept. 6 Labor Day holiday, the Times said.