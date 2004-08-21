from the WHO's-next? dept.
FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month -NY Times:
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.
The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.
The agency's unofficial deadline for the approval is the Sept. 6 Labor Day holiday, the Times said.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @04:44AM
By now I think more than a billion(s?) doses have been administered with close monitoring.
Of course, can't tell if there are any long-term side effects since it's been less than a year.
Still, one of the most tested vaccines.
Kudos to the researchers.
But stop gauging the world - they've been raising the price since countries are amping up to secure additional doses for booster shots.
c0lo on Thursday August 05, @04:54AM
Next?
Taking a wild guess, I'd bet on the epsilon variant [firstpost.com], dodging the current vaccines in 70% of the cases.
Fun facts:
1. nurtured in South California [jamanetwork.com] since Oct 2020
2. "accounted for 35% (86 of 247) and 44% (37 of 85) of all samples collected in January, respectively" (collection from California)
3. out-competed until now by the more virulent strains
4. starting to make progress in Pakistan [dnaindia.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
krishnoid on Thursday August 05, @04:59AM
Will this approval cover or accelerate approval for their booster shot? Not sure how the FDA handles stuff like this for vaccines -- whether it's chemically the same and/or approved for differently prescribed (e.g., booster) dosing?
Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 05, @05:02AM
The sort of people who refuse vaccination believe in conspiracy theories and pseudo-science, and they're interpreting the FDA's emergency approval as something nefarious. All they're gonna read into the final approval is an attempt to trick them into accepting the shot. It's not like they trust the FDA.
The only thing that'll convince anti-vaxxers is someone close to them dying of the virus, or they themselves getting sick - by which point, vaccination becomes moot.