3D printing has become the hottest new construction technology of the past few years, with houses being laid down in California, Texas, New York, Mexico, Canada, Italy, and Germany, to name just a few. There's no doubt it's an efficient, low-cost way to build durable homes, with the added bonus of a wow-factor (which may soon expire given how fast the method seems to be proliferating).

But one company is taking a totally different route to affordable, easy-to-build housing: foldable homes.

[...] Like 3D printed homes, Boxabl's innovation seems promising as a source of affordable housing, and could become a major new player in the industry. However, also like its 3D printed counterparts, one of Boxabl's big limitations is that it requires an empty piece of land at ground level—and these are exactly what's scarce in dense urban centers, and often even in surrounding suburbs.

But with more people leaving cities post-pandemic and many companies implementing flexible work policies, we may not see urban populations grow as fast as expected. Either way, don't be too surprised if you see a small, sleek, folded-up house pull into your neighborhood on the back of a truck sometime in the next couple years.