The rise of never-ending job interviews:
Some companies are asking candidates to attend multiple interviews. But too many rounds could be a red flag – and even drive candidates away.
Every jobseeker welcomes an invitation to a second interview, because it signals a company's interest. A third interview might feel even more positive, or even be the precursor to an offer. But what happens when the process drags on to a fourth, fifth or sixth round – and it's not even clear how close you are to the 'final' interview?
That's a question Mike Conley, 49, grappled with earlier this year. The software engineering manager, based in Indiana, US, had been seeking a new role after losing his job during the pandemic. Five companies told him they had to delay hiring because of Covid-19 – but only after he'd done the final round of interviews. Another three invited him for several rounds of interviews until it was time to make an offer, at which point they decided to promote internally. Then, he made it through three rounds of interviews for a director-level position at a company he really liked, only to receive an email to co-ordinate six more rounds.
"When I responded to the internal HR, I even asked, 'Are these the final rounds?'," he says. "The answer I got back was: 'We don't know yet'."
That's when Conley made the tough decision to pull out. He shared his experience in a LinkedIn post that's touched a nerve with fellow job-seekers, who've viewed it 2.6 million times as of this writing. Conley says he's received about 4,000 public comments of support, and "four times that in private comments" from those who feared being tracked by current or prospective employers.
"So many people told me that, when they found out it was going to be six or seven interviews, they pulled out, so it was a bigger thing than I ever thought it was," he says. Of course, Conley never expected his post would go viral, "but I thought that for people who had been on similar paths, it was good to put it out there and let them know that they're not alone".
In fact, the internet is awash with similar stories jobseekers who've become frustrated with companies – particularly in the tech, finance and energy sectors – turning the interview process into a marathon. That poses the question: how many rounds of interviews should it take for an employer to reasonably assess a candidate before the process veers into excess? And how long should candidates stick it out if there's no clear information on exactly how many hoops they'll have to jump through to stay in the running for a role?
[...] "They're really worried about picking the right candidates, but in building in that worry, they're building a process that doesn't allow them to get to the candidates they thought they were going after," [Conley] says. "These complicated processes are actually making quality candidates go elsewhere."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:13PM (6 children)
Imagine having to wait two weeks to find out if you got a work from home job while waiting two weeks to find out if it's safe to go be a human again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:18PM (5 children)
I really wish I was in school during covid. Remote learning from home would have been my dream. I hated getting up early and school in general. To this day I still don't like working for a living and would much rather spend time on my hobbies or pursuits.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:39PM
The sentiment that can never be expressed out loud with your name on it: tech is ok as a hobby, but it sucks as a job, and no, I don't "live and breathe" tech. I am a human, not a meatbag computer peripheral.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:42PM (2 children)
You make it sound like most people wouldn't prefer their hobbies to work or that it's somehow connected to having to get up early for school.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:54PM (1 child)
Most people don't have hobbies, because they aren't nerds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @02:09PM
If you have kids, your hobbies tend to fall by the wayside as well unless you can involve your kids in them.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday August 05, @02:02PM
I've been living that dream for a year now. Work, not school, granted, but nothing is perfect.
(Score: 3, Touché) by epitaxial on Thursday August 05, @01:14PM (2 children)
I've had interviews that took an entire day because you spend an hour talking to each department head. They even sent me an itinerary beforehand. The company with the full day interview ultimately didn't hire me but asked me to come back again a year later for the same position. I told them my vacation time was limited and could only spare a few hours. They're still advertising the job on and off a few years later.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:46PM (1 child)
I made the mistake of going out of town on a job interview one time. I got there and the guy giving the interview wouldn't even look me in the eye. Then later in the evening they couldn't be bothered to let me know that I hadn't gotten the job. Sadly, this level of professionalism is only slightly lower than normal where nobody ever gets back to you about whether or not a job application is even still live. And employers wonder why nobody is super enthusiastic about applying to some of these positions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:59PM
How much would it cost the company to send a form letter email saying you didn't get the job. Jesus, some basic courtesy. This is why I don't count on anything until I have the written job offer. They could've made up their minds days ago that you would never be hired and they would just leaving you hanging.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:19PM
If it's HR related and it's patently stupid, there's a pink-hair behind it.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 05, @01:34PM (1 child)
You want to stay far from them. They will be liabilities, not only to the company, but to all subordinates working for them. Three interviews max, if they ask for more, just walk away.
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:52PM
I say a brief phone screen (does this guy even want the job, are his skills remotely a match, describe the job duties and environment), followed by a max of 2 real interviews should be the absolute limit. If a company can't know enough about you after two interviews, they are fucking clueless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:44PM (1 child)
Reading the summary and the article, the context of what "interview rounds" means is important. For example, in pre-Covid, a standard practice was a phone screen, followed by an on-site loop of 4-6 interviews. So, two days. Or, two rounds. And between 5-7 interviews. Post-covid, because of WFH, each "interview" is scheduled separately, and depending on the candidate's schedule can be over several days. So, that same 5-7 interviews previously, could be over 5-7 days. Or longer depending on availability. Which works for many candidates as they don't want to take a full day off, and would rather spend a couple hours a day over a few days to meet with everyone.
Now, if this is companies who schedule and do an interview, and then come back and scheduled another one. And then come back and schedule another one. Yes, that gets irritating fast. Google, I'm look at you - you've been known to do this a lot, even pre-Covid.
How much of this is flexibility given WFH for everyone involved? And how much of this is companies being idiots and not being able to make decisions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @02:10PM
I have never had more than two interviews (i.e. meetings talking to people) and two tests (a personality test like Briggs-Meyers and an IQ test).
Anything more than three interview would be a no-no from me!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 05, @01:46PM
do it to identify those desperate for a job who can't find elsewhere and are willing to jump through the hoops. Those are the easiest employees to shaft later on.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Thursday August 05, @01:51PM (1 child)
This is part of the epidemic of "fake jobs".
If you have that many rounds of interviews, then they are interviewing just to keep themselves busy.
They are also likely fishing for the absolute "perfect" person who has proven experience in CognalExpl Cloud Doop, MSJ Drek Enerprise, Vaguatronics, Asura Obscura, their one of a kind internal FCluster software, and 9000 years of experience with Microsoft Windows 13. Not to mention Merpederp Professional certification that costs only $100,000. And no, you are not allowed to learn anything on the job. All the while, the project they are supposedly hiring for is just spinning its wheels keeping people busy with pre-pre-pre-pre planning meetings, and all of this will eventually be used as documentation to "prove" they can not find a qualified individual in the US so they can hire some drooling Indian who only knows how to lie on their resume.
Unless your real expertise lies in buzzword bulshitting, corporate politics, or sitting on manager's dicks, you probably don't want to work there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @01:56PM
Agreed. If you have had 3 interviews and they want another, tell them to fuck off. This is a sign of how they will treat you later.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday August 05, @02:04PM
Seriously, if they want more than 2-3 interviews from you, run as far and fast as you can. Very obviously their managers don't do their job and instead squander their time in useless meetings, like these interviews, so they can pretend to work while you're supposed to do their work.
I need a manager that does his job. I don't have time to do it. I have my job to do.