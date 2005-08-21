from the tapped-out dept.
Bottled water is 3,500 times worse for the environment than tap water:
Tap water is thousands of times better for the environment than bottled water, according to scientists. In fact, it takes three times as much water to produce a plastic bottle as it can hold.
This might not come as a surprise but researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) have crunched the numbers to work out just how much better it actually is.
The research focused on Barcelona, Spain which is home to around 1.35 million people - nearly 60 per cent of whom consume bottled water at least some of the time.
They used something called a “life cycle assessment” which estimates the environmental impact of an item over its entire lifespan. That includes the extraction of raw materials, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, use and disposal.
[...] Our results show that considering both the environmental and the health effects, tap water is a better option than bottled water, because bottled water generates a wider range of impacts”, says ISGlobal researcher Cathryn Tonne.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 05, @03:56PM (1 child)
One problem of free market economics is when things (like tapwater) are so trivially affordable, inefficient competitors (like bottled water) are still affordable to the market. Couple that with the relatively higher local initial investment costs for tap water, and the lower potential for profit on a near zero cost commodity, and the fixed location of tapwater delivery (not great for transient / mobile consumers) and bottled water competes with a vengeance, making tap look bad due to the initial investment, but actually costing more after less than a year in many cases. Then you can get into the difficult to quantify externalities - if you've got tap, you use tap for bathing, washing dishes, etc. and reduce disease burden - whereas bottled is almost always too expensive for that. There's also the classist aspirational aspects where "rich people" use that exotic, expensive bottled water and I can too, so I will so I can feel better about myself because I have that in common with the halo crowd; ignoring the fact that the halo crowd spends less than 0.1% of their disposable income on the bottled water whereas the aspirational poor can be spending 20% or more of their total income on inferior quality bottled water that just gives the appearance of being the same.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday August 05, @04:00PM
Shit like Flynt [nrdc.org] doesn't help either....