Despite the decline in the number of payphones, Telstra boss Andy Penn says they remain the lifeline for many of the country's most vulnerable people and communities, especially those in regional and remote areas.

"You may be wondering who uses them in today's society where everyone's got a smartphone. We in fact still get more than 11 million calls a year through our payphones, and importantly, more than 200,000 of those are to emergency types of sites such as '000' because one of the things I have personally observed is that in times of crisis, in a bushfire, in other natural crisis, for victims of domestic violence, often the payphone is the only lifeline people have, and they play a critical role during the bushfires early last year."

