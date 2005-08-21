from the what-do-we-call-them-now dept.
Telstra has announced that all of their pay phones will allow free calls to Australian landlines and cell phones starting immediately.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/telstra-makes-public-payphone-calls-free-australia-wide/
Despite the decline in the number of payphones, Telstra boss Andy Penn says they remain the lifeline for many of the country's most vulnerable people and communities, especially those in regional and remote areas.
"You may be wondering who uses them in today's society where everyone's got a smartphone. We in fact still get more than 11 million calls a year through our payphones, and importantly, more than 200,000 of those are to emergency types of sites such as '000' because one of the things I have personally observed is that in times of crisis, in a bushfire, in other natural crisis, for victims of domestic violence, often the payphone is the only lifeline people have, and they play a critical role during the bushfires early last year."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @06:47PM (1 child)
Probably works since there's no video.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday August 05, @06:58PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @06:57PM
> You may be wondering who uses them in today's society where everyone who matters lives in a capital city in line of sight of a phone tower.
Eh.
The local payphone was my only means of ordering a new NBN/landline connection to my current place which is in a mobile blackspot.
(And then, the flat-rate 50 cent call charge was a lot cheaper than using the mobile when put on hold several times...)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @07:00PM
Cool, now I can anonymously harass my ex!