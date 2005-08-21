from the it's-dead,-Jim^W-Gordon dept.
Please, no Moore: 'Law' that defined how chips have been made for decades has run itself into a cul-de-sac:
Feature In 1965, Gordon Moore published a short informal paper, Cramming more components onto integrated circuits.
In it, he noted [PDF] that in three years, the optimal cost per component on a chip had dropped by a factor of 10, while the optimal number had increased by the same factor, from 10 to 100. Based on not much more but these few data points and his knowledge of silicon chip development – he was head of R&D at Fairchild Semiconductors, the company that was to seed Silicon Valley – he said that for the next decade, component counts by area could double every year. By 1975, as far as he would look, up to 65,000 components such as transistors could fit on a single chip costing no more than the 100-component chips at the time of publishing.
He was right. Furthermore, as transistors shrank they used less power and worked faster, leading to stupendous sustained cost/performance improvements. In 1975, eight years after leaving Fairchild to co-found Intel, Moore revised his "law", actually just an observation, to a doubling every two years. But the other predictions in his original paper of revolutions in computing, communication and general electronics had taken hold. The chip industry had the perfect metric to aim for a rolling, virtuous milestone like no other.
Since then, according to Professor Erica Fuchs of Carnegie Mellon University, "half of economic growth in the US and worldwide has also been attributed to this trend and the innovations it enabled throughout the economy." Virtually all of industry, science, medicine, and every aspect of daily life now depends on computers that are ever faster, cheaper, and more widely spread.
Professor Fuchs has an additional point to make: Moore's Law is dead.
Many disagree, especially chip makers. But even if it's not dead, Moore's Law looks unwell, with Intel taking five years, rather than two, to make its latest process node transition. And Moore's Law looks to be on increasingly expensive life support. A 2018 study from researchers at MIT and Stanford concluded that the research and development spent on keeping the rate of semiconductor growth up increased some 18 times since the early 1970s, with ever-decreasing effectiveness. Yet with Intel publishing a new roadmap going into 2025 and promising three new iterations of chip technology, and TSMC and Samsung also promising quick-fire movement into the 1nm range and beyond, what's actually happening?
(Score: 0, Spam) by acid andy on Thursday August 05, @09:26PM (5 children)
Roll Up! Roll Up! Roll Up! Roll Up!
Click
HERE [soylentnews.org]
if you love Trump!
First Post! First Post! First Post! First Post!
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday August 05, @09:32PM (4 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday August 05, @09:38PM (1 child)
Fair cop, I guess.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 05, @10:00PM
Tork is being harsh there. Spam mods are surely not to stop regulars goofing around from time to time. We'll let a Shirley reverse it.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Thursday August 05, @09:47PM (1 child)
It got a smile out of me. I'd be curious to see how many times it got clicked.
Get up, come on get down with the sickness...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday August 05, @10:00PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday August 05, @09:34PM
It keeps getting negated by The opposite effect [wikipedia.org], which goes under various names. Obviously if you maintain the same algorithm and implementation things are getting faster, but for a lot of end-user applications that isn't happening. Instead we're getting 500k of JavaScript that displays one line of text and other travesties.